Lance Bass Working On Film Based On Actual NSYNC Groupies

While Lance Bass’ NSYNC days are far behind him, the singer and actor has remained busy over the past few years, with plenty of projects and appearances under his belt. Per Bass’ IMDb page, the former boy band sensation has appeared as himself on a handful of television shows over the past few years, including Adam Ruins Everything, Celebrity Family Feud, BoJack Horseman, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Aside from his myriad of television, film, and event appearances, Lance Bass has also been keeping busy behind the camera. As reported by Variety, Bass is currently developing a road trip comedy which draws inspiration from NSYNC’s final concert tour.

The film, which does not currently have a working title, centers around two young women who religiously followed the band during their “Celebrity Tour.” The band’s final tour took place over the span of two months back in 2002 and included opening acts such as Ginuwine, Smash Mouth, and P. Diddy.

Speaking to Variety, Lance provided a snippet of the film’s story, which was inspired by two real-life fans.

“It’s a really fun story about these girls that win a Winnebago on The Price is Right and follow us on tour — which randomly happened,” Bass explained to Variety.

The two unnamed women did, in fact, appear on The Price Is Right back in 2001, when the show was still hosted by Bob Barker (comedian Drew Carey has since taken over hosting duties). The intrepid duo went on to win an RV while on the show and used their newly-won prize in order to follow NSYNC during the band’s final tour.

As Variety notes, their journey was even covered by Carson Daly in a special that he hosted which focused on the band’s “Celebrity Tour.” Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Justin Timberlake even caught wind of the two die-hard fans and surprised them by paying for the taxes that they owned on the RV.

While Lance Bass did say that music would be a major focus for the film, it is not entirely clear if the band’s catalog will be used, or if the band’s personal life will be featured. Recently, the former pop star opened up about his struggles with coming to terms with his sexuality.

“When I started with *NSYNC, I was 16 years old, so I didn’t fret over being gay because I was still young, so could hide it easily,” Bass told Entertainment Tonight. “It was when I was 19, 20 and everyone started having serious relationships that I really started feeling depression for the first time. All the guys had girlfriends and we’d get a couple of days off and [they would be with] girlfriends and I was the only one who didn’t have anyone.”

Lance Bass’ eponymous production company is also set to premiere a new documentary focusing on former record producer, manager, and con artist/fraudster Lou Pearlman, who managed both the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC.