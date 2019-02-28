Netflix Announces ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ Reboot And Fans Are Freaking Out

Nostalgia alert! If you were a teen girl in the ’90s stop what you’re doing right now and read on.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ann M. Martin’s worldwide best-selling book franchise is coming to Netflix in the near future! The Baby-Sitters Club is set to get a 10-episode first season with each episode of the series running 30 minutes long. Michael De Luca, former New Line Cinema and DreamWorks president, will serve as the producer on the dramedy.

Fittingly, the show will still take place in the quaint town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut and will feature the original characters including Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer. Martin, who authored the hit book franchise, spoke out about the news and said she is grateful that her books still resonate with readers to this day.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of ​The Baby-Sitters Club​ after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” Martin said before admitting that she is super excited to bring the series to Netflix and she hopes to inspire new readers along the way.

Martin’s first book was published in 1986 and since it’s inception, she has already sold over 180 million copies! The first made for TV Baby-Sitters Club aired on HBO in 1990 but it was only 13 episodes long and only lasted for just one season. Shortly after, it became a hit feature film starring the likes of Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik, and Schuyler Fisk.

Melissa Cobb, who is the vice president of kids and family at Netflix, says that she thinks it is the perfect time to release the series and tell a story about “empowering young female entrepreneurs.” In the new series, they are working to contemporize the storylines so that the girls stories reflect modern-day issues.

Since news of the new series broke, Twitter users have been going nuts over the fact that the Baby-Sitters Club is returning to the airwaves once again.

“WHAT A GREAT THROWBACK THURSDAY, first the Jonas Brothers make a come back & now babysitters club is coming to Netflix!!!”

“All of my 1990s dreams are coming true! Claudia for President,” another user wrote.

Netflix has yet to release further details on the series like who will star in it and when it will be released but their new announcement obviously has a lot of fans excited.