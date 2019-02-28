Matthew McConaughey’s Kids Photographed During Rare Family Outing

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ three kids haven’t been seen on the red carpet in a few years, but the streak is over as the couple was photographed in a rare family outing, E! News is reporting. The McConaugheys posed for photos together at the Texas Medal Of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin where the Oscar-winning actor was honored this week, the report continues.

The little ones — Levi, 10, Vida, 9 and Livingston, 6 — were all on hand to help celebrate their dad’s achievement, as was Alves, 37, and McConaughey’s mother, Kay McConaughey, according to the E! News report. Levi rocked a tan checkered three-piece suit with a white shirt underneath, while Vida looked like a little princess in a lilac dress, which she paired with a black purse and matching sandals. The youngest of the bunch looked like a stud in his baby tuxedo.

The honoree was all dressed up for the special occasion in a three-piece gray plaid suit with a white shirt underneath and a matching gray tie. Alves, a Brazilian model, stunned in a floor-length floral maxi dress, while Kay McConaughey looked timelessly chic in a black dress accented with gold statement earrings, matching black tights, and black flats.

Matthew McConaughey had a rare family outing and it was alright, alright, alright. https://t.co/BrGMP6ag0O pic.twitter.com/9JAE2GhVk6 — E! News (@enews) February 28, 2019

As E! News pointed out, the family generally opts for leaving their kids out of the spotlight, but they do make rare appearances in star-studded events, which was the case in 2016 when the youngsters attended the Sing premiere. In 2014, the kids were photographed together at another special event in their dad’s life: his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the report added.

With these spaced out appearances, it is easy to see how time passes just by judging how different — and grown — they look each time. Livingston, for example, was just 2 at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, E! News noted.

While McConaughey and Alves met in 2006, the tied the knot a lot more recently, in 2012, when Levi was almost 4 and Vida 2, and Alves was in the early stages of her pregnancy with Livingston.

At this Wednesday’s event in Austin, Texas, McConaughey shook hands with Gov. Gregg Abbott, who took to his Twitter to extend his congratulations to the acclaimed actor.

“Today I awarded the Texas Medal of Arts to some talented Texans who have excelled in their art, including this presentation to Matthew McConaughey. Congratulations to all the honorees,” Abbott tweeted.

As KLTV reported, honorees are picked based on their work’s influence and ability to shape the future of arts in the state, said Heidi Marquez Smith, executive director of the Texas Cultural Trust.