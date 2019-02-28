‘KUWTK’ Is Filming The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal, But There Might Be A Chance It Wont Actually Air

With all the heartbreak and emotion from the cheating scandal between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, the entire affair may not air on 'KUWTK.'

According to an Us Weekly report, the cameras for Keeping Up with the Kardashians have been rolling during the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, but a source claims that there may be a chance it won’t ever appear on the show.

Fans have been glued to the drama and betrayal as details of Thompson’s infidelity continue spilling out into the light of day.

Viewers of the show and the Kardashian family alike were devastated and enraged after rumors surfaced that Thompson and Woods locked lips at a party in L.A. Confirmation of the affair came after Khloe Kardashian ended her relationship with Thompson, after confronting him over the rumors. He came clean.

Some fans were upset — but not terribly surprised — given his cheating scandal in April of 2018. This scandal saw him cheating on Khloe with at least five women, the news breaking a mere two days after the birth of his daughter, True.

The news that Khloe was going to give him a second chance was seen as honorable by some, and ludicrous by others. Unfortunately, that second chance is proving to have been wasted.

Given the emotional heartbreak, drama, and impact it would have on True — and Kylie Kardashian’s despair over potentially losing Woods as a friend — the idea that Keeping Up with the Kardashians may choose to sweep the entire incident under the rug isn’t all that far-fetched.

The Kardashian family has been devastated by the news, coming to Khloe’s aid and providing her with support in this difficult and emotional time.

So it could be that the rumors are true, and that this particular scandal may not ever air.

But then again, this is Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the show that aired the original Thompson cheating scandal last year, warts and all.

While the scandal is proving difficult for Khloe and members of her family, it is of immense interest to their fans. Followers of the Kardashian clan worldwide are tuned into every breaking development, and are waiting to hear every juicy detail.

The idea that the Kardashians would keep this scandal — one that is public and on everyone’s radar already — from appearing on the reality TV show may seem dubious to some.

Unfortunately, until one of the Kardashians — or the show’s sponsors — confirm or deny the news, there’s no way to know whether this scandal will air or not.

This leaves fans having to wait until the upcoming season airs on March 31 to find out if they will eventually showcase this latest cheating scandal.