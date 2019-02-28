Kylie Jenner Hasn’t Decided If She’ll Cut Jordyn Woods Off For Good, ‘The Blast’ Reports

Kylie Jenner feels like she’s “losing a family member” because of the cheating scandal surrounding best friend, Jordyn Woods, and the father of her sister’s child, Tristan Thompson. That’s according to an article from The Blast, whose sources claim that Jenner is taking her time to decide whether she should cut Woods off for good.

As The Blast reports, although Woods has moved out of Jenner’s home, the makeup mogul still follows her on Instagram. Jenner also hasn’t commented on the situation or used Instagram to send subliminal messages to Woods, unlike other members of the Kardashian clan.

According to Us Weekly, when the news broke, Jenner defended Woods despite the damning revelations against her.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” the source said. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Their relationship was so close that Jenner included Woods in her main business venture, Kylie Cosmetics. As People Magazine reports, they worked on a makeup collection together that featured matte lipsticks, lip glosses, a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, and a highlighter quad. The lip kit has since been discounted by 50 percent and is now sold out on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

The Blast reports that Jenner has not made a decision about Jordyn’s future in the business either. On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian has axed Jordyn’s photos from the Good American’s website. Good American is a fashion line that Khloe co-founded that’s known for selling jeans and other items for curvy women.

Their sources say that Jenner still feels shellshocked by the news of the cheating scandal and that she wants more time to think about what she should do.

The story is only about a week old and was first reported by Hollywood Unlocked. Their article states that Jordyn was at a house party hosted by Tristan Thompson and was seen making out with him. She arrived after Thompson instructed guests to turn over their phones or leave, which likely explains why no cellphone footage of their interactions that night has surfaced.

Us Weekly reports that, according to their sources, Woods called Khloe to tell her that she was at the party to make sure that Thompson didn’t cheat with any of the girls who were there.

“She said she went there to make sure none of the girls stayed over,” the insider said. “It was a preemptive call.”

But Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee called Kim Kardashian’s friend, Larsa Pippen, about it and Pippen later spread the news to the other sisters. Khloe reportedly confronted Woods and Thompson, which prompted a confession from Woods