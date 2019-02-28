Bryce Harper’s New Contract With Phillies Worth Reported $330M

Details of the deal remain scarce, as of this writing.

Bryce Harper has reportedly signed a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, Sports Illustrated‘s Jon Heyman reports in a tweet. However, as of this writing, terms of the deal have not been announced.

As of this writing, neither the signing itself, nor the terms of the contract, have been officially confirmed, either by Harper’s camp, by Major League Baseball, or by the Phillies organization. However, the New York Post is confirming Heyman’s story, inasmuch as they cited their own MLB writer, Joel Sherman. The source for Heyman’s claims, and Sherman’s claims, is not known as of this writing.

Just hours ago, The Inquisitr reported that Bryce Harper and the Phils were miles apart on a contract and that the two sides were parting ways, with the right fielder reportedly looking towards a contract in Los Angeles (with the Dodgers) or San Francisco. The sticking point, as is usually the case in such situations, was money, and the Phillies’ unwillingness to spend it. Harper had been angling for $300 million over ten years as a starting point, and the Phillies, according to a companion Inquisitr report, were only interested in paying $270 million over the same period.

Now, however, according to a tweet from Sports Illustrated, it appears that the organization came up with that kind of money and then some.

“Bryce Harper’s deal is reportedly $330M over 13 years, a new record for overall dollars and does not include any opt-outs.”

What that means is that for the next 13 years – until 2031 – Bryce Harper and the Phillies are stuck with each other, even as Harper will, at the end of his contract, be 39 years old – almost certainly nearing when most Major League Baseball players are past their prime, yet still bringing in $25.38 million per year.

For weeks, the baseball community has been playing a guessing game as to where the star right-fielder would go.

This is a developing story. More news about the Bryce Harper deal will be provided as it becomes available.

