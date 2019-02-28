Ryan Seacrest’s Ex-Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Shares Post About ‘Pain’ And ‘Bitterness’ On Instagram After Split

Read the post she shared after news of their breakup hit the web.

Shayna Taylor may have just addressed her recent split from Ryan Seacrest.

According to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on February 28, the trained chef took to her Instagram Stories page after news hit the web of her split from the American Idol host and shared a meme about “pain” and “bitterness.”

“Be soft. Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let pain make you hate. Do not let the bitterness steal your sweetness,” the quote read.

Taylor and Seacrest were first introduced to one another in 2013 by mutual friends but ultimately split a short time later. Then, in 2015, they reconnected and had been together up until sometime earlier this month. As fans may have seen, Taylor spoke kindly of her former boyfriend just weeks ago as they celebrated Valentine’s Day together. She even labeled Seacrest as her “best friend” in the caption of her post.

While Seacrest hasn’t spoken of Taylor on Instagram for some time, he did mention her during an interview with Us Weekly earlier this year as he spoke of his New Year’s resolutions. As he explained, Taylor can make a great, strong coffee while he struggles to make his morning beverage potent.

Months prior, the busy radio and television host told the magazine he was planning to make his date nights with Taylor more of a priority in his life.

“We decided that we’re going to learn a few things — I call them pursuits — but we’re gonna learn a few things that are outside of work for me, right? ‘Cause I’m working on all the time,” he explained.

Continuing on to Us Weekly magazine in September of last year, Seacrest said he and Shayna had started taking tango lessons together. Ironically, guest Derek Hough brought this up during an appearance on Live! With Kelly And Ryan earlier this week but didn’t mention Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend.

“We’ve had two lessons. I’m starting to get the point where it’s frustrating, but I’m trying keep my cool. We will on a date night eventually attempt to do it somewhere for fun. Right now we’re just in the practice studio,” Seacrest explained.

After Hough brought up his past tango lessons on the show this week, Seacrest appeared to be a bit uncomfortable but, at the time, it was unclear why. Now, it appears the host may have been concerned that the topic of conversation may have gone in the direction of his relationship.