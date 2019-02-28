‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Shows Off Curves In A Very Sexy Sports Bra On Instagram

Maxim model Liz Turner is blessed with a beautiful face as well as an amazing body, and knows exactly how to make the most out of her looks on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account to completely wow her 880,000-plus followers, the 23-year-old hottie recently shared a few new photos wherein she is featured donning a very sexy gray sports bra, one which she paired with very chic red-and-yellow printed gym pants and a matching jacket. She tied her blonde tresses into a high ponytail, and applied some maroon lipstick to match her attire.

In the first pic, she looked away from the camera, flashed an energetic and candid smile, and threw her arms in the air to strike a pose. Elizabeth’s sports bra — one that came with a cut-out design — allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage in addition to her abs. The display left her fans stunned.

In the second picture, Liz leaned against a wall and struck a side pose, whereas in the third one – which was an up-close image – she folded her arms over her chest and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry look. All three images were big hits with her adoring audience.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Santa Monica, California, and within a day of having been posted, it racked up more than 38,000 likes and 357 comments. Commenting on Elizabeth’s chic and sporty attire, one fan wrote that her clothes describe her personality which, in case of this particularly picture, is very bright.

Another fan said that he has been following Liz for quite a while on the photo-sharing website, and he has noticed that her pictures are getting better and better with the passage of time.

While others showered her with the usual complimentary comments, one ardent admirer said that he would like to take Liz on a date. And that’s not all, but he already planned everything that he would like to do with Liz on their date — and afterwards.

“I would take you out on a date in Santa Monica Promenade. I would take you to the movies. And get some pizza with you. I would hold you and take care of you. And [I will] work every day to make sure that I can get the biggest house in California for us.”

Although Elizabeth’s admirer seemed to be very enthusiastic about dating her, he could never be certain if Liz would read the comment. However, in an interview with GQ magazine, she said that she sometimes reads the comments. And when asked what she likes to do in her spare time, the model said the following.

“I love exercising, reading, and going to movies in my time off. All of those things help me unwind after strenuous traveling and photo shoots.”