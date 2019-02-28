Jennifer Garner Is ‘Proud Of The Hard Work’ Ex Ben Affleck Is Putting Into His Sobriety, Per ‘HL’

Ben Affleck has come a long way in his sobriety over the past few months. And while he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are no longer together, she’s still incredibly proud of his progress and his discipline as he battles the disease.

It’s been six months since Affleck’s most recent rehab stint, one which lasted for 40 days. As many will recall, Jennifer Garner was instrumental in taking Ben to a Malibu treatment center after he had fallen off the wagon. His most recent stint in rehab seemed to be a pretty good wakeup call, and sources tell Hollywood Life that the actor is doing great, and it’s benefiting his family.

“Ben’s sobriety is bringing the family closer together,” an insider shares.

“Jen is proud of the hard work Ben is putting into his recovery and as a result, they are all spending more time together as a family. The kids loving having both mom and dad around, and Ben loves it too. He still has a lot of love for Jen and the family inspires him to be the best person he can be. It feels good for him to be present for all of them and Jen loves it too. She loves seeing the best version of Ben again.”

Ben and Jen have three children together — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — and though they are divorced, they still spend a lot of time together with the kids, going to church and on other outings. A source tells AOL that Affleck’s main priority is his kids, and that he absolutely loves playing the role of dad and spending time with them.

The same source shares that even though fighting the disease is tough, Ben is sticking it out and is doing great. He has been leaning on his support system as he navigates through recovery, and he’s hoping that the people that he has surrounded himself with will set him up for success. Jen has been there for Ben every single step of the way, and the two have a really good relationship.

As The Inquisitr also recently reported, another one of Affleck’s previously tarnished relationships also appears to be improving. According to a report, Affleck and his ex, Lindsey Shookus, have been spending a lot of time together lately. It certainly appears as though they have rekindled their romance.

Insiders close to the situation will not confirm whether or not the pair is officially back together, but they did share that Shookus was the one who made the first move, reaching out to Ben earlier this month. The couple purportedly picked up right where they had left off.

Previously, the couple had split last summer — prior to Affleck checking into rehab. After they called it quits, the Good Will Hunting actor was linked to model Shauna Sexton for a brief time, before things fizzled out and he checked into rehab. His fans seem to hope that Affleck continues down the good path that he is on, as it appears to be beneficial for everyone involved.