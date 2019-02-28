Brandi Glanville Sides With Erika Jayne Amid Feud With Lisa Vanderpump Over Sympathy Card

Brandi Glanville would've preferred a card.

Brandi Glanville has spoken out on behalf of Erika Jayne, who was slammed on Tuesday night’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for writing a sympathy card to Lisa Vanderpump.

During the show, Vanderpump made it clear that she was not impressed with Jayne’s card and wished she had done more. However, according to Glanville, Jayne’s card was sincere and should have been more appreciated.

“I would take a sincerely handwritten note over someone’s assistant sending flowers every day all day,” Glanville tweeted on February 28.

As for Jayne, she also reacted to Vanderpump’s dig at her note on Twitter.

“Who brings up a note? Someone looking for a fight,” she wrote. “Don’t be mad that I was prepared, be mad it was brought up at all.”

Prior to production on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump tragically lost her brother, Mark Vanderpump, to suicide. So, when it comes to returning to filming, and to filming on Vanderpump Rules, she wasn’t in the best place when production began.

As fans may recall, things between Jayne and Vanderpump have been tense at times on the show and a couple of seasons ago, Jayne infamously slammed Vanderpump as a sniper from the side. Now, as the new episodes continue, Jayne and her co-stars have been taking aim at Vanderpump for allegedly pushing a mean story about Dorit Kemsley and her dog.

Last year, during an appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast Everything Iconic, via Reality Tea, Glanville spoke out about her thoughts on Jayne and the way in which she is able to say certain things without any ramifications.

“If I was on there and said half the sh*t that Erika says, I would be trash and garbage, but she has a G5 so it’s OK. If I was there without a husband, with a G5, and without a glam team, I would be cast aside,” Glanville explained.

While Glanville believed Jayne was able to get away with much more than she was during her years-long stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that didn’t mean she wasn’t a fan of the performer.

“I think she’s great, but I can’t imagine myself in that position saying half the sh*t she says and how they would treat me. I think it’s a double standard,” she added.

To see more of Jayne and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.