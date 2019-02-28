‘The Masked Singer’: The Peacock, Donny Osmond, Chats About Show On ‘The Talk’

Season 1 of Fox’s smash-hit singing competition The Masked Singer ended on a high note on Wednesday, February 27. The final three contestants performed one last time and then were unmasked, with the monster — aka musician T-Pain — winning the inaugural season of the series.

One performer who was a fan favorite since the very first episode — when he magnificently performed “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman soundtrack — was the peacock. Season 1’s runner-up turned out to be entertainer Donny Osmond, a former teen idol who has been singing, dancing, and acting for 56 years now.

The 61-year-old star stopped by CBS‘ The Talk the day after The Masked Singer finale to discuss his experiences on the unique series.

As co-host Sheryl Underwood introduced Donny, she gallantly donned a peacock ensemble of her very own, sans mask. The youthful “Puppy Love” singer did not appear in costume, instead wearing a more subdued outfit consisting of a black blazer, a gray button-down shirt, and black slacks.

Donny explained that it was really hard for him to keep his participation in the show a secret for nearly one year, as the program was filmed in May and June of 2018. He did tell his wife and his famous sister, Marie Osmond, who he has been doing a regular Las Vegas show with since 2008. In fact, there were several times when he taped The Masked Singer during the day and then immediately flew back to Sin City in order to perform the Donny & Marie show at night.

However, as some fans know, Marie did an interview with Access Live on January 8 — wherein she pretty much revealed that her brother was indeed the peacock.

“I’ll never tell her another secret for the rest of my life,” Donny jokingly told The Talk panel, adding that he called her and “just reamed her” after her slip-up. He said that Marie felt really bad about her mistake, but that all is good now.

One person that he could not fool was his grandson, Truman. Although he couldn’t tell him the truth, the little boy told him that he had watched The Masked Singer and thought the peacock sounded just like him. “He’s never going to trust me for the rest of his life,” Donny said with a laugh.

Donny also said that he enjoyed throwing judge Robin Thicke off with a clue relating to the singer’s big hit “Blurred Lines,” one that had Thicke thinking that the peacock was “Weird Al” Yankovic.

The best part about being on The Masked Singer for Donny, though, was getting a fresh start.

“This gave all 12 of us an opportunity to start over. We checked our resumes at the door. It didn’t matter how many gold records, how many accolades [you had],” he stated.

The energetic winner of Season 9 of Dancing with the Stars said that he “would be there in a heartbeat” if The Masked Singer producers asked him to be a guest judge during Season 2, which Fox has already announced to be in the pipeline.

Overall, it sounds like Donny Osmond had a wonderful experience on The Masked Singer.