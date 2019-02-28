‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Goes Topless, Wears Dangerously Short Miniskirt In Risque Instagram Post

Nina Agdal is feeling sexy this week, and she wants her Instagram followers to vibe with her. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself posing in very little clothing, putting her body on full display.

The photo in question is from a photo shoot she did with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as the tags and logo on it show. The swimsuit model is topless for the shot, while wearing a barely-there pink miniskirt that leaves little to the imagination. The Danish beauty is leaning against what looks like a dried tree trunk, with her back and side to the camera in a pose that puts her booty at the center of the photo.

Her mesh pink and yellow skirt sits right on her derriere, which she is pointing at the camera. The lens is set at a lower angle, capturing her from the thighs up. While Agdal didn’t include a geotag with her post — or any details about this shoot — Sports Illustrated‘s website shows that this is a snap from a 2015 shoot in Utah.

The model has her left arm stretched in front of her, touching the tree, while her right arm is over her chest — helping cover herself up, and censoring the photo.

Her blonde hair is falling in loose waves as the model has her head tilted back, facing upward. Her eyes are closed and her lips are slightly parted in a seductive way. In the background, the state’s gorgeous geological formations tower over the model, in a color that matches Agdal’s sun-kissed skin and golden locks.

The post — which Agdal shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 35,000 likes and more than 330 comments in less than 24 hours of having been. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her good looks, and to share their admiration for the model.

“Rocking that mini skirt…and everything else that you wear!” one user wrote.

“Beautiful composition. Great photography, Stunning model,” another fan chimed in.

As her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit page shows, Agdal appeared in six of the magazine’s issues from 2012 to 2017 — shooting from Desroches Island, the Seychelles, Hayman Island, Australia, the Cook Islands, Utah, Zanzibar, and Mexico, respectively. As TV Over Mind pointed out, Agdal was Rookie of the Year in the magazine’s 2012 edition.

Agdal has been open about her struggle with anxiety — one that comes from working in the high-pressure industry — which prompted her to take a year off from modeling, Sports Illustrated reported last year.