Lady Gaga Shares Breathtaking Makeup-Free Photo On Instagram

Lady Gaga has donned some amazing looks over the last few weeks as she’s attended some major awards ceremonies with the hopes that her hit film A Star is Born would take home a trophy or two. In the singer’s most recent Instagram post, however, she stripped out of her formal wear for a stunning makeup-free photo that fans of Mother Monster went wild for.

The “Shallow” singer appeared to have just stepped out of the shower in her most recent Instagram post shared on Wednesday, February 27. The Oscar winner wore nothing but a fluffy white towel for the snap that had fallen down over her shoulders and was gathered at her bosom, showing an ample amount of cleavage. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga’s platinum blonde hair was wrapped up in another towel with just a small tuft peeking out underneath. The performer’s latest post also showed off her jaw-dropping natural beauty, as she chose to go makeup free for the sultry snap that highlighted her incredible features and beautiful hazel-green eyes.

The only thing that may have taken away from the Grammy winner’s breathtaking beauty would be the iconic 141-year-old, 128-carat Tiffany Diamond she wore. The accessory had also made an appearance around her neck at the Oscars last weekend, when Lady Gaga became only the third person to wear it. The last time was by Audrey Hepburn during the promotion for her film Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

The A Star is Born actress gushed over the bling in the caption of her post, saying it was an “honor” to wear and “made my unforgettable night even more special.”

Lady Gaga’s 34.3 million Instagram followers weren’t shy to show their love for the musician’s most recent addition to her feed, which at the time of this writing had racked up a whopping 4.4 million likes within the first 24 hours of being uploaded. Nearly 58,000 comments had been posted as well to compliment the singer’s fresh-faced look.

“Most naturally beautiful woman ever,” one fan wrote, while another gushed that she was an “absolutely stunning legend.”

“Oy. I know we are talking about a diamond but I’m blinded by that @ladygaga FACE,” said a third.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gaga’s Tiffany & Co. necklace was paired at the Oscars with a chic black gown and Audrey Hepburn-inspired hairdo in honor of its previous wearer in 1961.

“Lady Gaga is the ultimate creator, innovator and rule breaker, and I’m thrilled that she will be wearing the legendary Tiffany Diamond on the awards show red carpet for the first time since it was discovered 141 years ago,” said the company’s chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff in a statement to Vogue.