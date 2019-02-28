Russian Model Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of A Tight Grey Crop Top In New Pic

Known for her voluptuous and extreme hourglass figure, Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko knows exactly how to keep her fans and followers interested in her social media life. And for this purpose, the 24-year-old model shares several hot pictures of herself with her whopping 9.5 million fans every week.

Thursday afternoon was no exception, as the model took to her Instagram account and treated her fans to a new snap wherein she is featured busting out of a skin-tight grey crop top, one which she paired with a matching pencil skirt to accentuate her famous 41-inch hips. And because of her tiny crop top, she also revealed her slim waist and taut stomach to impress everyone who saw the pic.

Striking a side pose in one pic and looking straight into the camera in the other, Anastasiya – who goes by the name AK on social media – let her dark hair down, wore a full face of makeup, and finished off her look with a pair of transparent pumps. The first picture was liked 110,000 times within a few hours of having been posted, while the second one also got significant traction by amassing more than 70,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments within just two hours of having been shared.

Per the caption of the picture, the outfit that Kvitko donned was from the famous online fashion brand, Fashion Nova. A quick scroll through the model’s Instagram page shows that she often wears clothes by the famous brand. In fact, most of her dresses are from the same label.

Commenting on Anastasiya’s picture, one fan said that Kvitko looks simply amazing and breathtakingly gorgeous, whereas another one said that Anastasiya looks very hot and sexy — adding that she is the most beautiful woman on Earth. Another ardent admirer agreed with the commentator, and said that he has never seen a model more stunning than Anastasiya — and that her body is a welcome addition to the world of skinny models.

While most of the comments written on AK’s picture were complimentary in nature, a few fans also pointed out that Anastasiya’s face looks completely photoshopped in the snap. One fan added that he loves Anastasiya, but because her pictures are so heavily edited, it turns him off. Other still showered her with compliments and mainly focused on her famous curves, calling her “goddess,” “stunning,” and “looking like an angel.”

Despite allegations of digitally altering her pictures and of getting plastic surgeries done on her face and body, Anastasiya is very confident and proud of her looks. In fact, she told TheDaily Mail that she likes to see bosoms and bottoms, and doesn’t appreciate very slim girls, adding that one has to be careful with American girls.