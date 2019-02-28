Kristen Bell Slams Troll Who Accused Her Of ‘Exploiting Children’ In New Baby Line Ad

Kristen Bell released the first commercial for her new line of baby products with husband Dax Shepard on Thursday, and she’s already facing critics. The ad featured a child actor, an aspect which one Instagram user saw as exploitation, calling Bell out. Bell, however, was quick to shut down the negative comment in her naturally sassy manner, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Hello Bello’s first commercial showed Bell holding a toddler-aged little girl named Jordan in a kitchen.

“This is Jordan. Jordan s***s her pants,” the 38-year-old actress said as she promoted chlorine-free and sustainably harvested diapers.

Bell shared the video to her Instagram account, receiving mostly positive feedback on the new product. As always, though, there were nay-sayers. One user in particular called Bell out as a hypocrite for allowing a child to play a role in promoting her brand when she is so against putting her own children in front of a camera.

“So your kids deserve privacy but you don’t mind exploiting other people’s children for monetary gain?” the user asked.

Bell shares two daughters — Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4 — with Shepard. The star couple has made it a point in the past to never share their children’s faces on social media.

The Good Place actress quickly fired back at the troll to explain the “big difference” between the two scenarios.

“If [Dax and I] expose our kids’ faces, there is a real threat of them getting stalked, or of a stranger coming up to them and knowing their name,” Bell explained. “It’s a safety thing.”

She continued on to say that if another parent allows their own child to be in front of a camera, it is not her business to say otherwise.

“I don’t fault other parents for showing their kids when they don’t have the same safety concerns,” the actress said, adding that the toddler’s name in the commercial is not actually Jordan.

Bell and Shepard announced the launch of their new line, Hello Bello — found exclusively at Walmart — earlier this week, Us Weekly reported. In an Instagram video on Monday, Bell described the brand as “premium baby care products at non-premium prices.”

The line covers baby care from head to toe, from shampoo to diapers to laundry detergents, with products starting as low as $2.

The couple appeared on Today this week, per YouTube, where they spoke about how Hello Bello came to be. Shepard explained that Bell is very cautious about what products go near their children, often opting for more organic products. However, these products typically come at a hefty price.

“Kristen and I are in a position where we have access to everything under the sun, and we felt it wasn’t fair that our relatives in Michigan don’t have that same access… it’s about affordability,” Shepard said.