Ian Ziering Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Luke Perry After ‘90210’ Co-Star Suffers Massive Stroke At Age 52

'The Beverly Hills 90210' star and more celebrity friends post reaction to Luke Perry's medical emergency.

Hollywood is reeling over the shocking news that actor Luke Perry has suffered a stroke. The 52-year-old Riverdale star suffered a massive stroke at his Los Angeles home on the same day that a Beverly Hills 90210 reboot was announced, according to TMZ. In a statement, a rep for the actor confirmed that Perry is “currently under observation at the hospital.” Luke Perry’s condition remains unclear.

Several of Luke Perry’s television co-stars have reacted to the news of his stroke, including Beverly Hills 90210 alum Shannen Doherty and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Kristy Swanson, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

But Perry’s longtime Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Ian Ziering also posted a touching tribute to his friend. Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the 1990s teen drama, shared a black-and-white throwback photo of him and Perry, who played Dylan McKay on the hit series. Ziering captioned the photo with a heartbreaking tribute as he reacted to the shocking news about Luke Perry. The 90210 alum also asked fans to pray for a speedy recovery for Luke, whom he has known for almost 30 years.

Although Beverly Hills 90210 wrapped nearly 20 years ago, in 2011 Luke Perry revealed that he and his other male co-stars, including Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, and Brian Austin Green, were a “really good strong core group” while the show aired from 1990 to 2000. They maintained a strong friendship even after the show ended, per Channel 24. Last summer, Perry and Ziering even posed together at a Comic-Con bash in San Diego.

You can see Ian Ziering’s heartbreaking post about Luke Perry below.

In addition to his Beverly Hills 90120 and Buffy co-stars, many of Luke Perry’s other friends have posted to social media to offer him support and prayers. Perry’s friends Lou Diamond Phillips, Chad Lowe, and Dean Cain have all posted to Twitter in the hours following his stroke. You can see some of the celebrity reaction below.

Terribly concerned for my old friend Luke Perry, currently hospitalized. Sending healing thoughts and prayers for strength. Please send some Love his way. — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 28, 2019

Sending prayers to my friend Luke Perry for a speedy recovery! — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) February 28, 2019

Praying hard for Luke Perry today. May he have a full and fast recovery. ???????? — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 28, 2019

Sending my love to Luke Perry. ❤️ — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) February 28, 2019

I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke ????????❤️ @LukePerryIII — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) February 28, 2019

Nope. Hearing this news, I am not okay. NOT okay at all. Please get well soon #LukePerry. Please!❤️ https://t.co/jOnYO9RRuA — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 28, 2019

The sad news about Luke Perry comes as many of his fellow Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars have signed on for a reboot of the classic teen show. In an interview with Access earlier this month, posted on YouTube, Tori Spelling, whose late father, Aaron, produced the original incarnation of Beverly Hills 90210, revealed that “almost everybody” is set to return for the reboot. Spelling added that Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay, “will do as many [episodes] as he can do” since he is currently starring on Riverdale.

Luke Perry currently portrays Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, on The CW’s Riverdale. On Beverly Hills 90210 Perry co-starred with Doherty, Ziering, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, and Gabrielle Carteris.