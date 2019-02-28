Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Going Through A ‘Rough Patch’ Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloe Kardashian is going through a rough patch in life, and her fans know it. She’s been trying to stay positive in the wake of her split with Tristan Thompson. However, that’s not stopping her from posting cryptic messages about her heartbreak via Instagram.

According to Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian’s life has been rocked by scandal yet again. Last week it was revealed that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

As many fans know, Jordyn and Kylie were as close as sisters for years. Woods even lived in Jenner’s guest house. However, after Jordyn and Tristan reportedly hooked up at a house party earlier this month, everything went south.

Khloe immediately dumped Tristan, and Kylie kicked Jordyn out of her house. Meanwhile, as Jenner is dealing with the end of her friendship, Kardashian is struggling to move on past her romance with Thompson, whom she shares a daughter with.

Kardashian’s been posting to her Instagram story, and this week she posted a prayer, revealing that she hoped her heartbreak would teach her a lesson of some kind.

“Dear God, I am going through a rough patch in my life right now, but I trust in you. Please help me unfold what you are trying to teach me in this storm. I believe that even in this storm, there is a powerful message that I can take to help strengthen me,” Khloe Kardashian’s social media message read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it seems that Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, isn’t having such a hard time moving on. The NBA star was spotted in New York City on Wednesday having dinner with a mystery woman.

Thompson was seen at Carbone in NYC with one of his teammates. Minutes later a woman showed up and waited outside until Tristan came outside to get her. The pair then reportedly dined inside the restaurant for hours.

The basketball player even took to his Instagram story to share a photo of his pasta, and the woman can be seen holding a glass of wine across the table from him.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods is set to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, where she is allegedly set to dish her side of the story when it comes to her cheating scandal with Tristan and relationships with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.