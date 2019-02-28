‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Kyle Learns His Fate

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, February 28 brings the start of Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon’s trial, an outburst from Victor, a visitor for Lola, and a secret for Mia and Rey.

The trail started, and Brittany (Lauren Woodland) reminded Sharon (Sharon Case) that she only represents her while Michael (Christian LeBlanc) told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that they hadn’t given him much to work with, but he’d do his best. Christine (Lauralee Bell) laid out her case in her opening statement. However, Victor (Eric Braeden) exploded in a fury and called Christine’s words lies. Before the judge kicked him out of the courtroom, Victor also mentioned that Christine had a vendetta against his family — the jury heard everything.

Brittany asked the jury to consider Sharon’s case separately from Nikki and Victoria’s. In Michael’s opening statement, he revealed that Christine’s argument is based only on Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) testimony, which she decided to give in exchange for immunity. He also explained that because there isn’t a body, then there is no evidence at all that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) died. Despite his strong statements, during a recess, Michael told Nick (Joshua Morrow) that they are facing an uphill battle at exonerating the women.

Meanwhile, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) asked Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to consider their baby before he arrested her. She’s super sorry about what happened to Lola (Sasha Calle). It was supposed to be Abby (Melissa Ordway) anyway. Rey wondered how Mia felt about being pregnant since she’d never wanted children, but she admitted she wanted Rey’s children. He agreed to try to make things work with his wife, and then Rey told Mia he planned to be there every step of the way for doctors visits. Mia convinced Rey that they should keep the pregnancy to themselves for now since it’s so early (or maybe because she’s not pregnant).

Elsewhere, Kyle (Michael Mealor) enlisted Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) help to get the word out about Lola’s (Sasha Calle) need for a living donor for her liver transplant. Kyle and Mariah went to the hospital, and Mariah told Lola’s story on GC Buzz and asked people to get tested to see if they’re a match. At first, Arturo (Jason Canela) was angry, but then he thanked Kyle for trying to help. Arturo relented and even allowed Kyle to visit Lola. Unfortunately, Kyle received the results of his test, and he learned he’s not a match for Lola.