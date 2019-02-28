Luke Perry’s Former Co-Stars Send Love After Actor Has ‘Massive Stroke’

Luke Perry is currently in the hospital after suffering a “massive stroke.” The actor is said to have been rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning following the medical emergency.

According to The Blast, some of Luke Perry’s former co-stars have taken to social media to send the actor love and support after the news broke that he was being held under observation following this incident.

Actress Shannen Doherty took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of herself with Perry from their Beverly Hills, 90210 days. As fans will remember, the pair starred as fan favorite couple Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay. They had their young fans swooning over their on-again, off-again romance for multiple seasons.

In the photo, Luke is seen hugging Shannen from behind. The pair are dressed up in formal wear, as it seems the still was taken from the prom episode of the teen drama.

Doherty didn’t write a caption for the photo, but fans new immediately that she was sending her love and thoughts out to her former on-screen beau.

Meanwhile, Luke’s former Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star, Kristy Swanson, also shared her support for Perry during his health emergency. The two starred alongside one another in the movie, which was later adapted into a television series staring Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy.

“I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke. Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God’s Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke,” the actress stated via her Twitter account on Thursday.

Shannen Doherty and Kristy Swanson are seemingly the only two of Luke Perry’s co-stars to speak out on his stroke thus far. The rest of his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars have stayed silent up to this point, and his Riverdale castmates are also keeping quiet so far.

Currently, Perry stars as Fred Andrews — father to Archie Andrews — on The CW hit teen drama, Riverdale. Molly Ringwald has made cameos as his wife.

On the same day that Luke suffered his stroke, it was confirmed that Beverly Hills, 90210 would be coming back for a reboot with a twist.

Original cast members such as Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, and Brian Austin Green have all signed on. This leaves Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry as the only ones who weren’t confirmed to return.