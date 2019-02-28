‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Devon Faces His Demons

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, March 1 brings new evidence in the trail for J.T.’s murder. Plus, with a friend in need, Devon faces his fears and makes a sacrifice.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) introduces incriminating evidence, according to She Knows Soaps. Christine does not have a body in J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder case, which could mean that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) walk free, which she does not want to happen. Sure, the Fab Four feel they acted in self-defense, but legally, Christine believes they murdered J.T.

To make her case to the jury, Christine calls Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to the stand questions her about the girl’s night at Victoria’s on that fateful night. Then, she introduces a video of the women putting the rug they used to roll up J.T.’s body into their truck before they left to go to Chancellor Park to bury it. Unfortunately for Mariah, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) has plenty of questions for her, so she stays for a cross-examination. Mariah isn’t happy because Michael wants Mariah to relay the truth of how she first saw the video, which could make things incredibly tricky for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and she does not have the Newman name to save her.

Devon (Bryton James) makes a sacrifice. Every second counts for Lola (Sasha Calle). Her liver is failing, and she needs a donor as soon as possible. The good news is, she can have a living donor. Unfortunately, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo (Jason Canela) aren’t a match, so they cannot do much to help their sister. Kyle (Michael Mealor) gets tested, and he’s not a match either, but he enlisted Mariah to help get the word out on GC Buzz, which brings other people who are willing to get tested to see if they are a match.

Ana (Loren Lott) and Devon hear the news, and they know what they need to do. The last time Devon went to the hospital to visit Lola was his first time to return since Hilary’s death. His anxiety and discomfort overwhelmed him, and Devon experienced a panic attack. Despite that, he’s willing to sacrifice his comfort to see if he is a match for Lola. After all, helping save a life is a beautiful way to honor Hilary’s memory if Devon is a match. If he isn’t, then at least Devon did what he could to try to help Lola.