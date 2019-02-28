Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Polka Dot Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is once again showing off her incredible physique and dangerous curves in a new skin-baring Instagram post that certainly did not disappoint the stunner’s 13.2 million followers.

Candice’s most recent steamy post — shared late on Wednesday, February 27 — caught the mother-of-two sitting in the sand in front of a sea of luscious greenery and palm trees. The background also featured a beautiful blue sky. The Victoria’s Secret Angel appeared to be soaking up the golden rays of the sun as she rocked a tiny blue polka dot bikini that was from her own Tropic of C collection, and did her nothing but favors. The ensemble’s cheeky design put the model’s curvy derriere almost entirely on display, and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Meanwhile, the small band and thin spaghetti straps of Candice’s matching bikini top flashed plenty of skin –showcasing the 30-year-old’s incredible physique that she frequently flaunts on the catwalk. Candice wore her signature blonde hair in a sleek, low bun behind her head, and donned a pair of thick silver hoop earrings to give her beach day look a bit of bling. The model also sported a minimal makeup look featuring a light coating of mascara, a light pink lip, and plenty of highlighter that glimmered under the sun.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, fans of the model were offered another look at her skimpy swimwear last week via a few more sexy snaps uploaded to the Tropic of C Instagram page. On Saturday, February 23, two shots of the model wearing the barely-there polka dot ensemble revealed a glimpse of the outfit from the front, showing off the bikini’s bustier-style top that flashed an ample amount of cleavage. Another shot showed off the backside of the ensemble, this time with Candice posing standing up against the trunk of a large palm tree.

Fans of the blue-eyed beauty went wild for the most recent shot of her in the patterned beach day outfit, one which racked up more than 255,000 likes within 15 hour of having been posted. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to show Candice some love.

“The most beautiful woman alive,” one follower wrote, while another said she was a “goddess.”

Candice has been sharing a number of jaw-dropping snaps to her social media account to promote her swimwear line’s newest spring collection, Wild Orchid. Many images have also been featured on the Tropic of C Instagram page, as well.

In January of last year, the model explained to Fashionista that a major focus of her brand is quality.

“I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there,” she said.