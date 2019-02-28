Selma Blair Hoping To Make Fashion Line For People With Disabilities Following MS Diagnosis

Selma Blair is hoping to use her recent MS diagnosis to help others.

The actress has been very vocal about her struggles with multiple sclerosis and everything that it entails, and now she’s hoping to use her platform to help people in need. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 46-year-old talked about her urge to dabble in the fashion industry in part because it is so hard for her to get dressed at times.

The actress recently chopped her long locks because she was no longer able to reach up and brush her hair, and now she has hopes of making fashion easier so people with disabilities can still look chic and not suffer through a huge hassle of getting dressed every time they go out.

“I would like to partner with someone like Christian Siriano on a line for everyone — not just people who necessarily need adaptive clothing, but for those who want comfort, too,” Blair told the publication. “It can still be chic. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style. Like, let’s get elastic waistbands to look a little bit better.”

At this year’s Oscars, Blair already made a big fashion statement. Since she needs a cane to help her walk, Blair thought that she would dazzle it up a little bit and embrace the cane rather than being ashamed of it. The actress says that she has talked with a ton of people on Instagram who have said that they’re ashamed of their cane. Yet, she has a different spin on it and thinks that a cane can make a great fashion accessory.

“I really feel like people with disabilities are invisible to a lot of people. Because they’re uncomfortable, or don’t have the energy to dress up, don’t want to be seen,” the Cruel Intentions actress shared.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Selma opened up to Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts about her multiple sclerosis diagnoses, something that she found out about after experiencing symptoms for years. Blair went to countless doctors and most of them chalked it up to her being an “exhausted single mother,” rather than figuring out that she was suffering from MS.

When one doctor finally diagnosed her with the disease, Blair says that she cried at the time because she knew that she would have to give into a body that had a loss of control. She also says that it was a huge relief and weight off her shoulders when she got the diagnosis because she finally knew what was wrong.

Kudos to Selma for bravely sharing her story.