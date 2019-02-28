Donald Trump Was ‘Impressed’ By One Thing Michael Cohen Said In His Congressional Hearing

President Donald Trump has completely slammed Michael Cohen’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday, which took place while he was in Vietnam for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, there was one thing about it that impressed him, according to the BBC.

“He didn’t lie about one thing, he said ‘no collusion,'” Trump said during a press conference in Hanoi. The president was quick to criticize the timing of his former lawyer’s congressional hearing on Capitol Hill, claiming that it was “sort of incredible” that the Washington event could take place while he was abroad.

“I tried to watch as much as I could, I wasn’t able to watch too much because I’ve been a little bit busy,” he stated.

“I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing. They could’ve made it two days later or next week.”

During his testimony, Cohen claimed that while he held no evidence that Trump actually colluded with the Russians in order to influence the 2016 presidential election, he suspected that it actually happened. The Russia investigation, which has been constantly looming over Trump’s first two years in office and is approaching its final stages, is being overseen by special counsel Robert Mueller and his team. However, both the president and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied the accusations.

While speaking to reporters in the Vietnamese capital on Thursday — after his talks with Kim Jong-un broke off earlier than expected over a disagreement regarding the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and sanctions relief — Donald Trump said that his former attorney’s testimony was “incorrect.” Sitting before a House of Representatives committee, Cohen dubbed his ex-employer a “racist” and a “conman.”

'I fear that if [Trump] loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power.' — This is why Michael Cohen testified before Congress

“He lied a lot. But it was very interesting because he didn’t lie about one thing. He said ‘no collusion’ with the Russian hoax,” Trump said, adding, “I wonder why he didn’t lie about that, too, like he did about everything else?”

Michael Cohen’s testimony before lawmakers echoed some of his previous claims, including that Trump had ordered him to lie about having paid women with whom he had sex with hush money. Cohen also claimed that Trump had ordered him to lie about negotiations surrounding a property deal in Moscow that was allegedly taking place during the White House election campaign back in 2016.

Fordham University confirms Michael Cohen threatened legal action if it released Trump's grades, SAT scores

Cohen also claimed that the president knew about the emails leaked during the campaign that ultimately damaged Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid beforehand, and that he had been disparaging towards black people. Cohen is set to testify to the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Thursday.