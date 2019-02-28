‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Calls Kailyn Lowry And Leah Messer ‘Gross’ After They Joke About Baby Daddies

The two women were chatting on Reddit.

Jenelle Evans shared an odd post on Twitter this week in which it was said that Leah Messer’s boyfriend, Jason Jordan, wanted to have a child with her friend and Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry.

“This is…pretty gross…” Evans wrote in the caption of her post.

Upon clicking the article, which Evans is reportedly paid for, her fans and followers are taken to a Celebuzz! piece which documents a recent Reddit conversation between Messer and Lowry. In this conversation, Messer appears to react to comments made by Lowry in regard to her ongoing custody battle with her first baby daddy, Jo Rivera.

“FYI I paid Jo back a years worth of child support,” Lowry wrote in response to fans who claimed she was shutting Rivera — the father of her nine-year-old son, Isaac — out.

A short time later, Messer weighed in on the topic, telling her friend that her boyfriend, Jordan, wants to be her fourth baby daddy.

“Jason wants to be the next baby daddy,” she strangely typed.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Lowry currently has three baby daddies, including Rivera and her two youngest sons’ fathers, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez. She has said on numerous occasions that she would love to have another child, specifically a girl, at some point in the future.

As for Messer, she shares her three children with her two ex-husbands, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert.

Over the past several years, Evans and Lowry have been involved in numerous feuds with one another. So, when it comes to Evans’ latest post labeling Lowry “gross,” it wasn’t too surprising for fans to see. In fact, just last week, Lowry seemingly predicted she would soon be the target of yet another Evans diss when she said on her podcast series, via Hollywood Life, that their feud would “never end.”

“I want to say Jenelle has been the worst since we started the podcast,” Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry’s co-host, said on the show. “Every week, it’s like a new slam and I don’t even know her or David Eason, but I blocked them on social media.”

Lowry then explained why she and Evans appear to be at odds constantly.

“I think because things happen in real time, and then we recap it on the podcast, and so [Jenelle and David] constantly think that we’re always talking about them,” Lowry explained. “The feud never ends.”

To see more of Evans and her co-stars, including Lowry and Messer, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.