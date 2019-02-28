Former ‘Bachelor’ Winner Whitney Bischoff Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Ricky Angel

The Bachelor fans fell in love with contestant Whitney Bischoff several seasons ago when she got engaged to Chris Soules, and viewers were rooting for the duo to go the distance. She was frequently by her beau’s side as he competed on Dancing with the Stars, but the relationship ended shortly after the cameras turned off. Luckily, Whitney has gone on to find love away from the cameras, and now she’s about to become a mom.

Many Bachelor fans continue to follow Whitney via social media, even though she tends to be much more low-key about sharing updates than many other former contestants. In fact, Bischoff hadn’t posted anything on her Instagram page for months, but her return to the social media site came with exciting news.

Whitney revealed that she is pregnant and due in just a couple of months. Bischoff’s Instagram post showed her holding her dog, cradling her baby bump, and standing with her husband in the baby’s nursery. As Bachelor fans who follow the former contestant know, she is now happily married to a man named Ricky Angel.

Bischoff wrote that their pup Lillie couldn’t wait to become a big sister and that they are expecting their little boy to arrive in May. Even though Whitney hasn’t been on reality television for several years now, she still has nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, and they went wild over this baby news.

More than 60,000 fans have liked Whitney’s baby bump post and more than 600 have commented with their congratulations. It looks like Bischoff remains friendly with several others from her Bachelor days, like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jaclyn Swartz, as they engaged with her post to share their excitement.

One Bachelor veteran that Whitney likely doesn’t stay in touch with is her former fiance Chris. Soules ran into legal trouble after an accident in April 2017, and the Des Moines Register shared last November that he had pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the case.

While many Bachelor fans wish Whitney’s engagement with Chris had lasted, it looks like she found the perfect guy for her. Whitney and Ricky met via a dating site and got married in a beautiful Cape Cod wedding in October 2017.

Fans are hopeful that Whitney Bischoff will be back to posting regularly on Instagram now that she’s shared her baby news. The former Bachelor winner looks incredibly happy and content, and people will be anxious to meet her baby boy this spring.