Actor Luke Perry Hospitalized After Massive Stroke

Luke Perry has been hospitalized after suffering a “massive stroke,” according to TMZ.

The outlet reveals that the Riverdale star is currently in the hospital receiving treatment after paramedics responded to a call from Luke Perry’s home on Wednesday morning.

First responders arrived at Perry’s home in Sherman Oaks, California, and the actor was quickly transported to the hospital. Currently, his condition is unknown.

Luke, 52, who is best known for his former role of Dylan Mckay on the ’90s teen drama Beverly Hills 90210, currently holds the role of Fred Andrews, father to Archie, on the CW’s hit teen series Riverdale.

Perry had reportedly been filming episodes of the series in L.A. on the Warner Bros. lot but was at home when the medical emergency hit.

Luke was hospitalized on the day that most of his former 90210 co-stars were announced to be starring in a reboot of the series for Fox. Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris have all signed on for the upcoming summer series.

However, Perry and his former on-screen love interest, Shannen Doherty, were the only original cast members to not be confirmed to return to the series that made them famous.

As soon as news of Luke Perry’s stroke broke online, fans immediately took to social media to offer their love, support, and prayers to the actor, who has touched a brand new generation of TV viewers with his role on Riverdale.

“Sending all my love to Luke Perry and his family. I hope he recovers fully,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers for complete healing and comfort through the process of such a devastating set back for Luke Perry who is an amazing supporter of the Western Lifestyle,” another Twitter account wrote.

However, longtime fans of Perry know that he’s much more than just an actor who stars on teen dramas. According to IMDB, Luke has multiple film credits to his name, including The Fifth Element, 8 seconds, Love in Paradise, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Triangle, The Sandlot: Heading Home, The Heist, and many more.

He’s won the Bravo Otto award for Best Male TV star two times thanks to his role on Beverly Hills 90210 and has been nominated for multiple other awards. He’s also had guest-starring appearances on shows such as Raising Hope, Community, Will & Grace, and Oz.

Luke Perry’s rep tells People Magazine that the actor is currently “under observation.”