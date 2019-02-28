Lady Gaga’s Ex-Fiance Taylor Kinney Apologizes For Liking Shady Comment About The Singer

Lady Gaga’s ex-fiance Taylor Kinney got himself in hot water with the singer’s army of Little Monsters earlier this week by seemingly throwing some serious shade at his ex on Instagram but now, as People reported, the Chicago Fire actor has offered an apology for the incident.

The 37-year-old posted a photo to his Instagram on Sunday night posing in Chicago with his pal and former hockey player Bryan Bickell. And while the post had nothing to do with his former fiance, The Inquisitr previously noted that that didn’t stop some of his followers from bringing up the award-winning singer in the comments section of the post.

“Stoked you got away from Gaga,” one follower wrote under the photo shortly after it was uploaded, adding in the hashtag “#Hollyweird.”

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and the comment surely would have flown under the radar had it not been for Kinney clicking the tiny heart button next to it, awarding it a like and seemingly throwing a subtle diss at his ex, whom he was with for five years before they called it quits in 2016, shortly after Gaga earned her role in the hit film A Star is Born.

The jab made headlines and appeared to prove that the actor had no intentions of reconciling with Lady Gaga, whose Oscars night – which not only included taking home a trophy but also a steamy performance of her hit song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born with co-star Bradley Cooper – earned her some serious media attention.

Now, however, Taylor has addressed his seemingly shady act with a follow-up comment left on Wednesday, February 27.

“Sorry for ‘like.’ It was an accident. I’m only proud and happy for Stef,” Kinney wrote, referring to Mother Monster by her real first name, Stefani.

Taylor had previously heaped praise on his ex back in October when the hit film was released.

“I’ll tell you that I’m really proud. I don’t know. It’s watching someone live their dream, so, continued success and I hope it keeps climbing,” he told Entertainment Tonight.“The sky is the limit.”

The film certainly continued its success and has earned numerous awards including a Golden Globe, Grammy, and Oscar for its original song “Shallow,” written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper also earned some serious praise for their performance of the tune at the Oscars last weekend, which ended with a standing ovation from the star-studded audience.