Lady Gaga Receives Sweet Note From Elton John’s Children After Oscar Win

It seems that Mother Monster was given a more affectionate title from the 'Rocket Man' singer's kids.

Lady Gaga not only was honored by the Academy Awards for her superior work as a singer and songwriter, but she was also honored by Elton John and David Furnish’s two children for being a great godmother as well, on the heels of her big Oscar win.

According to John’s husband Furnish, the couple’s children Zachary and Elijah penned a note to who they call their “Gaga mother” and sent her a big bouquet of flowers as well.

“The children will be thrilled and have sent a good luck message to her. They said, ‘if Gaga mother wins we’ll have to send her a congratulations note’ and we are big on handwritten notes and of course flowers,” The Sun quoted Furnish as saying.

Furnish reportedly made the statement at John’s annual Oscars viewing party, per Page Six.

Gaga is godmother to both of Furnish and John’s sons. In 2013, Rolling Stone reported that John and Furnish were so impressed by the way Gaga was such a great role model to their first son, Zachary, that they also named her godmother to their younger son, Elijah.

John is currently on his last tour covering 300 dates over three years, a major undertaking that was planned back in 2015. ABC News reported that the legendary 71-year-old singer and songwriter is retiring from music to spend more time with the children he shares with Furnish and less time on the road after almost 50 years in the music business. He and Furnish have made their children a top priority, which is why they chose Gaga to help guide their children both spiritually and emotionally.

Earlier in the night, Gaga took home Oscar gold alongside fellow songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

Elle Magazine reprinted her speech in its entirety, where Gaga, at first, thanked her family and co-workers on the film. She thanked Cooper and then made a statement that was one of the most talked about and reprinted excerpts of the evening.

“I’ve worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about winning. But what it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. It’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or you’re beaten up. It’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going,” said Gaga from the Dolby Theatre stage as she accepted her award.