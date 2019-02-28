Sansa Stark’s Battle Dress Is A Tribute To Her Mother & House Tully In New ‘GOT’ Poster

Warning: 'Game of Thrones' spoilers ahead!

Sansa Stark looks ready for battle in newly released posters for Game of Thrones Season 8, and if you look closely you can see a tribute to her mother Catelyn Stark, originally of House Tully. The Tully sigil is a leaping silver trout on a red and blue banner. In the poster, the texture of Sansa’s dress looks like fish scales, and the lighting of the photo gives the fabric a silver sheen. Male members of the Tully family, like her uncle Brynden “the Blackfish,” have worn similar armor in previous seasons.

As longtime fans of the show remember, Catelyn Stark perished during The Red Wedding alongside her son Robb Stark. The choice of armor could be a signal that Sansa still holds a desire for vengeance against the remaining Lannisters, whose now-deceased patriarch, Tywin, was one of the key players in the plot to defeat the Starks. Furthermore, Catelyn Stark was known for being a fierce protector of her family, so it could also be a hint that the character will be exhibiting a similar ferocity in the upcoming season.

Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa, has previously revealed that she will be wearing armor in Season 8.

“I wanted her to have a bit of armor and be a bit more warrior-like,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “She’s like the warrior of Winterfell.”

Out of all the characters left, Sansa Stark has arguably had the most dramatic character arc since the first season of the show, going from a meek girl with dreams of marrying a prince to the cunning Lady Of Winterfell, who’s now responsible for the deaths of two men who dared to cross her.

20 new #GameofThronesSeason8 character photos include a first look at Sansa Stark's battle dress, and confirm the return of a certain character https://t.co/i2aAb4w4YQ @Twitter #forthethrone pic.twitter.com/pJA3UWMbnF — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) February 28, 2019

“This is the first time I’ve had armor,” Turner added. “The idea of it being very protective and she buttons herself up.”

Sansa and all of the characters still alive on the show will need all of the fighting power they can muster as they prepare to battle the white walkers who have destroyed the wall that used to prevent them from entering Westeros. Now that their leader, the Night King, has re-animated a dragon, they appear invincible, so it’s hard to imagine how the human characters still alive to fight them will succeed.

Win or die #ForTheThrone.

Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm. pic.twitter.com/6b5GYM5GWQ — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 28, 2019

Cast members have already hinted that the show’s ending will be gut-wrenching, The Inquisitr previously reported.

“It f****d me up,” said Emilia Clark, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, in an interview with Vanity Fair

Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow, said that the ending caused some friction with his wife, actress Rose Leslie, who also appeared on an earlier season of the show.

“I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking,” actor Kit Harington in an interview with The Independent. “I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days. And she’d asked!”