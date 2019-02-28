North West Is The Spitting Image Of Mother Kim Kardashian In Adorable New Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian is taking a break from all her latest sexy pics with an adorable snap of her and daughter North.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet close-up photo of herself and her eldest daughter, North West, and the resemblance is striking. In the black-and-white portrait, Kim looks intently at what is presumably her phone while her 5-year-old girl leans close to her mother’s face and puts on a broad smile. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians beauty wears some dark eye makeup to complement her lush lashes, while her long raven locks are worn in a loose, wavy style with a mid-part. North, on the other hand, has her curly hair up in a bun and wears a little tank top and a delicate necklace.

While Kim’s expression is more serious, her baby girl’s giggly face shows that whatever it is that her mom is doing is super funny to her. Many of the 38-year-old’s 129 million Instagram followers pointed out that North’s expression is somewhat naughty, and that she shares her mother’s eyes but definitely has her father’s smile.

“[N]orth is so like her mother,” one online user wrote, while another chimed in, “Beautiful faces! What a happy smile.”

The photo became such an instant hit that it racked up nearly 1 million likes and 4,000 comments in just the first hour.

Meanwhile, the family is gearing up for Jordyn Wood’s bombshell interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook live show Red Table Talk, which airs this Friday. Kylie Jenner’s estranged best friend is expected to open up for the first time about rumors that she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, NBA player Tristan Thompson, at a private party nearly two weeks ago. The 21-year-old, who was living in Kylie’s guest house, has been completely cut off from the family since it was reported that she and Tristan got way too cozy at a house party. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, momager Kris Jenner is totally freaking out about the much-anticipated interview.

“Kris is having a nuclear meltdown over all of it,” a source said.

Kim is reportedly “adamant about cutting her out” and has stopped following both Jordyn and Tristan on Instagram, just like sisters Kourtney and Khloe. As fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will remember, Kim was the one sibling who gave Tristan the hardest time last year when the family found out that he had cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter True. And while Khloe decided to forgive him for the sake of her family, it now seems that she wants nothing to do with her ex, with the whole family also cutting ties with Jordyn.