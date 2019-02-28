‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Spoilers: Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover As A Man

For Season 11 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' Miley Cyrus will be an undercover guest judge dressed in drag as she spies on the drag queens.

The Season 11 premiere for RuPaul’s Drag Race is looking to be very interesting after a teaser was released on the show’s Twitter feed of Miley Cyrus going undercover as a man to spy on the contestants.

In the teaser video released by the show, Cyrus is undercover as a male production assistant named BJ. She’s wearing a black baseball cap, a pair of horn-rimmed glasses, a headset, and sporting fake facial hair. At a passing glance, even her most devout fans probably wouldn’t recognize her.

Which is perfect for all the spying she’s going to be doing on the show.

The video clip shows her checking the microphone on Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, one of the contestants, before making a goofy face and darting away. Later she’s standing behind a two-way mirror where the contestants are busy applying makeup and checking their outfits, marveling at the infamous mirror.

“They can’t see me at all? I’m freaking out! I would live here!”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the news that Cyrus would be joining the show came February 12 and fans of both her and the show were immediately intrigued. Cyrus follows on the heels of other mainstream singers who’ve been season openers, like Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera.

“Are you freaking out? Because I’m freaking out,” Cyrus declared after strutting her stuff down the runway in the teaser video.

The article states that Cyrus has been a major advocate and supporter of the show and drag community as a whole. She was present for the Season 7 taping of RuPaul’s Drag Race and even hired several of the contestants to appear onstage during her MTV VMA performance of “Dooo It!” that same year.

The announcement of Cyrus’s participation as a guest judge in the show comes after a bit of controversy she created among fans following last year’s season finale, according to Teen Vogue.

The finale episode had the remaining contestants battling it out via lip sync to Cyrus’s song “Wrecking Ball.” Trixie won the competition.

Immediately after the live showing, Cyrus posted a photo of her with Trixie, congratulating her on the win. Unfortunately for fans that didn’t watch the live show, this spoiled the ending of the finale before they had a chance to see it.

Thursday’s sneak peek of the upcoming premiere indicates that Cyrus’s presence as a guest judge will make this season a very interesting experience. Hopefully, she can avoid creating any controversy this year by keeping the spoilers to herself.