Kim Kardashian Puts Curvy Backside On Display During PDA-Filled Night With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian flaunted her incredible curves during a sweet date night with husband Kanye West amid all of the drama that is currently going down in her family.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were photographed together heading into celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday night.

Kim donned an all-denim ensemble, which included a one-shoulder patchwork denim crop top. The skimpy shirt showed off the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy.

Kardashian also rocked a pair of tight jeans, which showed off her famous backside and accentuated her curves. Kim had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in natural, wavy strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow, dark brows and lashes, and nude lips.

Kim completed her look by wearing a pair of strappy heels and went jewelry-free for the outing.

Meanwhile, Kanye looked more casual as he sported a pair of gray sweatpants and a black shirt with an army camo print jacket over top. The rapper wore black boots for the dinner date and had multiple colors such as red and blue dyed into his hair.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were photographed sharing a kiss before heading into Nobu this week. Kim leaned in to smooch her husband as he wrapped his arm around her waist while paparazzi took photos of the pair. They are set to welcome their fourth child together, via surrogate, in the very near future.

Kim and Kanye were joined by Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble during their outing, as they celebrated their close friend, Johnathan Cheban’s 45th birthday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Kardashian family is currently embattled in drama after Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Woods is now set to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, to tell her side of the story. However, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is allegedly fuming and ready to take action if Jordyn violates the non-disclosure agreement that she signed by dishing details on members of the famous family.

Fans can see Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family’s drama when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on E! in March.