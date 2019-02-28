‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Has Yet To Drop As HBO Releases Cast Photos

With six weeks to go, there's still no official trailer for the final season of the popular fantasy series.

The April 14 premiere of the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is now just over six weeks away, but Thrones watchers have noticed that they have yet to see a trailer for the new season, with only a handful of teasers and other footage that’s been included in HBO promotions.

However, Game of Thrones fans did get a look at the new season Thursday with the release of 20 “character posters” from the new season, which were posted as a video on the official Game of ThronesFacebook page.

The posters all consist of different characters sitting on the Iron Throne, as if to get back to the series’ foundational question of who will rule the Kingdom of Westeros in the end.

The characters in the posters include virtually every major character who was left standing at the end of Season 7: Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, The Night King, Cersei Lannister, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark, Tyrion Lannister, Jamie Lannister, Brienne of Tarth, Theon Greyjoy, Lord Varys, Melisandre, Sam Tarley, Davos Seaworth, Missandei, Euron Greyjoy, Jorah Mormont, Greyworm, and The Hound.

Most notable is that several of the characters are carrying weapons, while Sansa Stark is wearing clothes seemingly inspired by those of her late mother, Catelyn Stark. Some of the characters, most notably the Night King, have never been anywhere near the Iron Throne before.

Still, fans of the show are still awaiting that first big trailer. When Season 7 of Game of Thrones arrived in 2017, the “Official Trailer” was released on May 24, per YouTube, about seven weeks before that season premiered on July 16.

The only footage fans have gotten to see so far is a teaser, released in January (per YouTube), featuring Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Arya Stark in the crypts of Winterfell, along with voiceovers by Catelyn.

Win or die #ForTheThrone.

Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm. pic.twitter.com/6b5GYM5GWQ — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 28, 2019

There’s also been some new Game of Thrones footage included in HBO’s promotional reels of upcoming series, including a five-second clip of the characters at Winterfell and Sansa telling Daenerys, “Winterfell is yours, your grace.”

Some fans had hoped for a Game of Thrones preview on the broadcast of the Super Bowl earlier this month, but instead all they got was a Bud Light commercial that suddenly switched to a Game of Thrones promotion (per YouTube) when the Bud Knight character was shockingly, violently killed at the hands of The Mountain in a reprise of the famous trial by combat scene in the show’s fourth season.

The final season of Game of Thrones is expected to entail both the final battle between the human characters and the ice zombies known as the White Walkers, as well as some resolution as to which character will ultimately end up on the Iron Throne.