Hailey Baldwin Is ‘Not Going To Leave’ Justin Bieber As He Continues To Seek Help, Per ‘Us Weekly’

While Justin Bieber continues to seek therapy for some personal issues, his wife, Hailey Baldwin continues to stay by his side. According to a new report from Us Weekly, Hailey is “supportive” of her husband during this difficult time as more details of Bieber’s struggles trickle out.

A source told the site that Hailey “is not going to leave Justin and he won’t leave her either.”

“She’s been so supportive of him throughout this process.”

Although the couple has no plans on leaving one another, that doesn’t mean they don’t have their issues to deal with. The source claimed that Justin has said he is “scared he doesn’t have a prenup.”

Reportedly, Justin has been working out other issues that he has in other relationships. According to the source, one of those issues is trust.

The source explained that Justin “has trouble trusting those around him and has backed away from certain friends because he’s afraid people are using him, and he’s been claiming friends are stealing his beats and things like that.”

Justin and Hailey shocked fans when they married in a courthouse ceremony last fall. The couple had only been dating a few months before tying the knot. However, the couple had actually known each other for quite some time and had even dated in the past. They revealed they were engaged in July 2018 before getting married in September of that year.

A second insider spoke to Us Weekly and noted that Justin has “improved a lot.” The insider noted that the singer’s improvement has been most notable since he has been with Hailey.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey and Justin recently opened to Vogue in an in-depth interview where they talked about their marriage and Justin was candid about his past. In the interview, Justin was open about his use of Xanax in the past and admitted that there was a time when things “got pretty dark.”

Justin Bieber rose to fame as a teenager. The talented pop singer quickly became popular and his life was chronicled in the tabloids. That included his dating life. Justin famously dated Selena Gomez on and off for years. The on-again-off-again couple actually briefly dated in 2018 before splitting. After that, Justin and Hailey reconnected and were soon engaged and married.

Although the couple is legally married, they are reportedly planning on having a big formal ceremony sometime in the future. While that was supposed to happen around Justin’s upcoming birthday, it has been reported that those plans have been put on hold and that the ceremony will happen at a later time.