Here’s How Jordyn Woods And Jada Pinkett Smith Know Each Other

Jordyn Woods is one day away from sharing her truth to the Smith family about her history with the Kardashians.

The 21-year-old will appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, on Friday, where she will speak with Smith and her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones. There have been many speculations that Woods will use the show to tell her side of the story of the cheating scandal between her, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson. Woods has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Kardashians, which could have a major effect on what she legally can discuss with the public.

The announcement that Woods will air out her dirty laundry with the Kardashian/Jenner clan with Smith seemed random to the public, as many wondered why she chose that platform specifically. But E! News reports that the model has a deep history with the family and has known them longer than the Kardashians. She and Jaden Smith are childhood friends since her parents, the late John Woods and Elizabeth Woods, introduced them when John and Will Smith worked together. Jaden and Woods have been close ever since, and have had rumors swirl that they’re more than friends, which both have denied. In fact, it was Smith was the one who introduced Woods to Kylie Jenner in 2012 when the two were just starting high school.

” A couple of my friends I’ve known since I was an infant and others I met as a teenager, but we’re more of a family now,” she told WWD.com.

“I don’t really consider them ‘friends’ anymore because they’re like family.”

Will, whom Woods refers to as her uncle, has shouted her out on a few occasions on his Instagram page. The first instance was when the Bad Boys star shared a photo of Jaden and Woods in a crib, with Jaden wearing a Spiderman suit. The actor joked that his son has always worn superhero costumes on dates. The actor also wished Woods a happy birthday when she turned 21 in September 2018.

“Happy 21st Jordy!” the Wild Wild West star wrote. “I am proud of All that you Are, and excited by the prospects of what you will Become! Enjoy your next trip around the Sun… it’s a special one :)”

Due to their history, Woods feels safer telling her story on the Smiths’ platform over anywhere else. According to TMZ, she feels Jada will give her a “fair shake” at sharing her side of the incident. Woods also reportedly feels like the Kardashians have ruined her life, as she has allegedly been financially cut off from the fashion and beauty moguls, as well as living back with her mom after Jenner kicked her out of her home as news broke out about the scandal.