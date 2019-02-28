Miley Cyrus Says Her First Kiss Was With A Girl

Miley's getting very candid about her first kiss.

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her first kiss – and revealing that it was actually with a girl. Per a new report from TooFab, the singer and actor got very candid about her sexuality during a recent appearance on RuPaul and Michelle Visage’s What’s the Tee? podcast as she spoke about her passion for supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“When I was growing up, being from the South, my first kiss was with a girl in middle school and no one could understand in Nashville saying that to my parents,” Cyrus shared with the RuPaul’s Drag Race stars in the new interview.

“I was one of the only kids on Disney who would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends and no one could say that,” the Hannah Montana star – who will appear on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 premiere on February 28 – then continued. “That was always really important to me to find what mattered to me.”

Speaking of her popular Disney Channel character, Cyrus then went on to describe Miley Stewart’s alter-ego Hannah Montana as being a “total drag queen” during the podcast chat.

The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer, who married husband Liam Hemsworth in a surprise ceremony at home back in December, opened up about how she felt the series had helped others, particularly young boys, to feel more comfortable dressing up in drag.

“I loved the show,” Miley said, “because I realized all these kids, especially on Instagram now, there’s these young boys and girls, 10-years-old, doing drag and I’m like, wonder where they got that idea!”

Cyrus’s latest comments come shortly after she opened up about her sexuality within her marriage to Liam after the two tied the knot just before Christmas on December 23. She explained to Vanity Fair that she considers herself to be a “queer person” in a “hetero relationship.”

The star, who runs the charity Happy Hippie Foundation, which aims to help LGBTQ+ homeless youth, told the magazine in a recent cover feature that she feels as though she and Hemsworth’s marriage is pretty “New Age.”

The 26-year-old said in the interview that she feels as though she and her husband are both “redefining” things with their marriage before adding that “a big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person.”

She then went on to explain that she sees herself as being pansexual, meaning she falls in love with people regardless of their gender.

“People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks,” Miley explained of her mantra. “What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality.”

Miley then went on to add that she considers gender to actually be an “almost irrelevant” part of relationships. Amid her latest confessions about gender and relationships, the singer and actor most recently hit the headlines over a pretty cryptic photo and caption she shared on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Miley whipped fans into a frenzy after she referred to herself as “Mother” on social media, sparking speculation amongst some of her followers that she could potentially be pregnant with her first child.

However, others pointed out that she may just have been referencing the song “Call Me Mother” by RuPaul as she captioned a snap of herself posing on the red carpet, “They call me MOTHER” with a black heart emoji.

But while she’s not publicly responded to the speculation suggesting she could be about to become a mom, as The Inquisitr also shared, Hemsworth’s been showing off his love for his wife in a very unique way.

The Independence Day: Resurgence actor recently took to social media to post a hilarious video of himself scaring the star as they took a drive together. Cyrus screamed in terror in the clip as her man suddenly pumped the breaks without warning as they rode in what appeared to be an off-road vehicle.