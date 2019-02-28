Jordyn Woods Slammed On Social Media, But Here’s Why Some Are Coming To Her Defense

Jordyn Woods has had a spectacular falling out with the Kardashians after rumors that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson went public. Now, ahead of a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Woods is getting support for celebrities and fans alike who have a problem with how she’s being treated by Khloe Kardashian’s inner circle and the media.

As Hollywood Life reports, several online commenters have pointed out that Thompson is not getting the same backlash for being unfaithful to the mother of his child. Instead, Kardashian friends like Malika Haqq have been solely directing criticism at Woods. As one person noted, Haqq was still following Tristan Thompson even though she had called Jordyn Woods “disloyal” on Instagram.

She also participated in a video with Kim Kardashian in which they are lip-syncing to “Don’t Mess With My Man” by Nivea. Although they did not explicitly say so, the message still seemed to be directed at Woods.

“Stop bullying @jordynwoods the subs and the commentary are all unnecessary,” one person wrote in the comments of a photo that Haqq made on February 27, as reported by Hollywood Life. Neither the photo or the caption of this particular post appeared to be about the cheating scandal.

Actress Lena Dunham has also come to Jordyn Woods’ defense. In multiple tweets, she encouraged fans not to judge the former Kardashian insider for a youthful indiscretion.

“When I was 21 I kissed my friend’s crush in my bathroom during a dinner party. I was inexplicably wearing a dog leash,” she wrote. “I stayed in bed for days feeling hot shame. That was enough of a consequence! Nobody slashed prices on my eyeliner brand or whatever.”

As People Magazine notes, Dunham is referencing the fact that products from Woods’ makeup collaboration with Kylie Jenner were discounted by 50 percent after the news broke.

“It’s just A LOT of media attention on a very young girl’s sexual choices and my heart aches when I see that,” Dunham added.

As mentioned earlier, Jordyn Woods has hinted that she will be appearing on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk show to presumably tell her side of the story. Woods posted a photo of herself at a studio seated at the iconic red table that’s a part of every episode, so fans quickly figured out what she was doing. There’s no word yet on when the episode will be available, but TMZ has reported that she needs to be careful about what she says about the Kardashians because they may have made her sign a non-disclosure agreement.