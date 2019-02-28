Fyre Festival’s Andy King Reveals More About The Infamous Evian Water Scene

What the 57-year-old event planner was prepared to do to 'take one for the team' has fast become internet legend.

The infamous Evian water scene from Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened is giving Andy King huge internet celebrity status and has additionally made him the most talked about star of the documentary. That fact is all the more surprising since the storyline mostly revolves around Billy McFarland and performing artist Ja Rule. The scene details the incredible lengths Andy King was willing to go to save the failed luxury weekend known as Fyre Festival.

Andy King, per E! News, additionally dished more details about his incredulous actions on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show Wednesday. However, before we go into detail about what Andy told Andy, a little background about the fiasco that was the Fyre Festival may be in order for the uninitiated.

The Fyre Festival was supposed to be an ultra-glam “music festival” held in 2017 in the Bahamas. The event was organized by the CEO of Fyre Media, Inc. Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule.

The scandal-ridden event was originally founded to launch the company’s Fyre app, an app that could be used for booking musical talent. Festival tickets went for up to $75,000 (£58,000), according to BBC News, and its organizers and promoters promised a luxe event to partygoers. However, attendees encountered a flop instead, and the event was canceled after just one day.

By the time everything was said and done, Billy McFarland pleaded guilty to wire fraud for using falsified documents to lure investors to the Frye Festival. McFarland was sentenced to six years in jail and three years probation for his part in scamming investors, according to Page Six.

As for Ja Rule, he denied trying to defraud investors and revelers, saying he lost money and was a victim of McFarland’s fraud as well. Other celebrities reportedly drawn into McFarland’s tangled web of deceit included models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, all of whom received payments to promote the event, reports New York Post.

The epic fail spawned the events portrayed in the now-streaming documentaries Fyre Fraud (Hulu) and FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened (Netflix). All of the events that unfolded made headlines, but what people are really talking about now after seeing Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened is what Billy McFarland asked Andy King to do when large quantities of Evian water were held up in customs.

During the documentary, Andy King recounts how he flew to the tropical island to do his part to save Fyre Festival. His hilarious tale of what ensued after he got there is almost legendary, and one of the best parts of the documentary. The much-discussed scenario involves him being asked by McFarland to perform oral sex on a customs agent.

The bizarre call for action was apparently a way of keeping the disgraced organizer from having to pay $175,000 to get the water released by the government agency. The “wonderful gay leader,” a moniker McFarland used for him, then proceeded to ready himself for the “task at hand.” King said he left, “showered,” and “rinsed his mouth with mouthwash.”

During the radio interview, Andy King jokingly described another way he prepared to amaze customs with his skill.

“I did mouth exercises in the car all the way across the island.”

Other anecdotes he shared Wednesday included that the customs official was very large and that “Billy [McFarland] felt that he [the customs official] had an effeminate side to him.”

He additionally quipped that he doesn’t mind going through customs at all and that he puts coins in the agent’s pockets that pat him down at checkpoints.

The situation might have really turned bad if not for customs eventually releasing the truckloads of water before his arrival. What’s more, Andy King’s dedication and amusing descriptions of his oral sex scenario have led to several hilarious memes circulating on the internet. In fact, the scenario he described in the film has additionally spawned numerous web parodies about it, according to Billboard, and has also led to him being crowned the “Blow*** King of the World.”

Social media user Anthony Borthwick ran with the spirit of things, and he tweeted a compilation of some of the best ones on Twitter. He also included a raunchy standalone tweet about what heroic act DC character Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is prepared to do for Superman ( Henry Cavill). Borthwick also lampooned The Simpsons, using two characters from the show to spoof the boss/employee dynamic between McFarland and King.

If you watch The Simpsons regularly, you’ll know that its creators for some time have hinted at the lengths personal assistant Waylon Smithers Jr. will go to for his boss Mister Burns.

Fyre memes don’t stop please don’t stop pic.twitter.com/QRmmuQ16E6 — Anthony Borthwick (@dirtypawsNJ) January 24, 2019

According to Vanity Fair, King had to figure out what memes were initially. After that, he said he was really flattered and enjoyed seeing them.

Andy King has seen all of your FYRE Fest memes — and he loves them! pic.twitter.com/mCNgDoHpjW — Netflix US (@netflix) January 29, 2019

The event planner additionally said during the SiriusXM interview that he wanted to go on record to talk about Fyre Festival and bring awareness to the workers. He told Andy Cohen that he had even set up a second GoFundMe page to help them out. After hearing that, the radio show host said he would donate a grand to Andy King’s page.