Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra Friendship On The Rocks Reports ‘Page Six’

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra have a long history of friendship that goes back to 2016 when the two met at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner. Their instant bond led the duo to become fast friends but rumor has it that their relationship is on the rocks reported Page Six.

The outlet noted columnist Richard Johnson’s sources claim Markle and Chopra’s falling out was due to Markle declining to attend Chopra’s wedding in India to singer Nick Jonas in November 2018. Chopra attended Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in May of the same year.

Rumor has it that the refusal didn’t sit well with Chopra, with Page Six citing a source which alleged the former Quantico star was “crushed.” In turn, Chopra allegedly declined to attend Markle’s luxe New York City baby shower in mid-February. Serena Williams and Amal Clooney co-hosted the shower, which was held at the swank The Mark Hotel and reportedly cost over $200K.

Chopra spoke fondly of Markle in a People Magazine interview published in November 2017. She stated, “We bonded as actors. We just became friends, as two girls would.” The duo had a lot of things in common, including their work with humanitarian causes such as UNICEF, of which Chopra is a global goodwill ambassador. Markle announced her royal patronages in January; The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works and Mayhew.

“Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes,” said a source to Page Six. “Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn’t respect her and didn’t respect their friendship.”

Markle fell in love with and became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017. The couple wed in a grand style befitting a member of the royal family in May 2018. Chopra met Jonas in 2016, laying the groundwork for a relationship that began to unfold over the course of two years and becoming Instagram-official in May 2018. The couple became engaged two months later in July and the couple wed in November.

Markle posted several photos of her and Chopra together on her now-defunct Instagram, including one of she and Chopra attending the Broadway show Hamilton in New York City.

Johnson reported Chopra’s spokesperson declined to comment about the issues between the women. Chopra was last seen in the film Isn’t It Romantic, co-starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. Markle is expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring.