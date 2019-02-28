Nikki Sixx Reveals Why He Wanted A Fifth Child At Age 60—And After A Vasectomy

The Motley Crue bassist underwent a painful procedure ahead of his third wife Courtney's pregnancy.

Nikki Sixx is ready to become a dad for the fifth time, but this time he had to jump through a few more hurdles to get the job done.

Sixx and his third wife, Courtney Bingham, recently revealed they are expecting a baby girl this summer, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. But now, the 60-year-old Motley Crue legend is explaining what spawned the decision to try for another child more than a decade after he had a vasectomy.

Nikki Sixx underwent a vasectomy following his 2007 divorce from his second wife, Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico, the mother of his 18-year-old daughter Frankie-Jean. Sixx also has three grown children—Gunner Nicholas, 27, Storm Brieann, 24, and Decker Nilsson, 23—with his first wife, Playboy model Brandi Brandt. The rocker told USA Today that after his volatile divorce from D’Errico, he felt he had to get a vasectomy.

“I was once married to someone named Satan, and I said, ‘I’m not going to live the rest of my life in court fighting over child support, so I don’t ever want to do this again,'” Sixx explained of why he decided to get the procedure done.

In 2016, TMZ reported that D’Errico—who declared bankruptcy in 2014 and had an annual income of $40,000 at the time— would receive a percentage of Nikki Sixx’s income if he made between $1.6 million and $10 million, with a cap of $252,000 a year. Sixx and D’Ericco’s daughter Frankie-Jean turned 18 on January 2, so presumably, he’s off the hook for child support payments or will be soon.

Even after the child support drama that spawned a vasectomy, the rocker changed his tune after marrying Bingham five years ago. Nikki Sixx admitted that after raising his four children to adulthood, he really misses being a dad.

“I didn’t have a father, and I always loved being a father. It’s an itch I can’t scratch. My kids are older, and I have a great relationship with them.”

While he considered getting his vasectomy reversed, Sixx realized conceiving a child with his third wife could be difficult due to his busy work and touring schedule, so he instead decided to undergo a painful sperm-retrieval procedure. After Nikki’s procedure, the couple used IVF to conceive.

“They just had to take it out of me – that’s no party getting your (testicles) cut open. Getting your (testicles) cut open is like being in Motley Crue in 1987. It’s the same feeling. But now she’s pregnant, and we’re super excited.”

Nikki Sixx’s wife Courtney is currently five months pregnant. Ahead of the arrival of his fifth child, the rock star’s life will be depicted in Motley Crue’s long-overdue biopic, The Dirt, which premieres on Netflix on March 22. Motley Crue also just released the title track from the film’s soundtrack which marks the band’s first new music since 2015.