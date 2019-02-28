Bebe Rexha Teams Up With Lay’s To Introduce New Flavors Inspired By Music

Bebe Rexha has teamed up with Lay’s to introduce three new flavors that are inspired by music. The “Meant To Be” singer posted a snap on her Instagram telling fans she was behind the new campaign and that something tasty was on its way. The post was liked by over 191,000 people and was shared with her huge 7.5 million followers.

Lay’s announced on Wednesday the three new limited-edition chip flavors inspired by different genres of music. Those new flavors are — Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt for pop music fans, Flamin’ Hot and Dill Pickle for hip-hop fans lovers, and Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese which has been designed with rockers in mind.

In addition to the new flavors, Rexha has also supplied Lay’s with a song titled “Right Here, Right Now,” which has been remixed in pop, hip hop, and rock styles to match the profiles of each new chip flavor.

“That’s the best combo ever. I’m addicted to them,” Rexha told People.

“I’m the biggest foodie ever. I’m obsessed with food. I try to be healthy and work out but I like to have the best of both worlds. I think you have one life and it’s just fun to eat everything—in moderation.”

Bebe recently was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” Her production and writing credits for other artists consists of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Tinashe, Iggy Azalea, We The Kings, Nick Jonas, and Eminem. After building a fanbase and releasing three EPs, Rexha released her debut album Expectations last summer. The album went top 20 in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, while it went top 40 in the U.K.

In 2016, she was the host of the MTV Europe Music Awards, which took place in the Netherlands in Rotterdam. She was a guest judge on Pitch Battle in 2017, and also was a contestant mentor and celebrity duet singer on American Idol last year.

She has credited Lauryn Hill as her main influence, while Bob Marley, Madonna, Blondie, Alanis Morissette, and Coldplay have also inspired her.

Bebe’s latest single “Last Hurrah” has achieved over 11 million streams on Spotify in a matter of weeks and 8.5 million views on her YouTube page for its official music video in less than a week.

The Lay’s three new limited-edition flavors will hit stores nationwide in the U.S. on March 4.