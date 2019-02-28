Kelly Ripa Recalls Awkward Naked FaceTime Call With A Man Who’s Not Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly called the ordeal a "nightmare" as she found herself nude on a FaceTime call with more than one person.

Kelly Ripa is revealing all about a seriously awkward naked FaceTime call she shared with a man other than husband Mark Consuelos. Per People, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host recently opened up on the show about the NSFW call she took while completely naked at the gym – only more than one person ended up getting a full glimpse at her body in all its glory.

Describing the ordeal as a “nightmare,” Kelly revealed that the drama went down when she was actually taking a call from her close friend Andy Cohen, who she’s been close friends with for a number of years.

“I’m at the gym… I’m changing and, yes, I’m naked. Because I sometimes get naked when I change my clothes,” Ripa told Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan on February 27. “I see my phone, Andy Cohen wants to FaceTime. So I’m like, ‘Alright.’ And I answer it and I go, ‘Hey!'”

She revealed that she was ready to jokingly give him a look at herself nude during the video call, only to very quickly realize that the Watch What Happens Live host actually wasn’t alone.

“Right away, I see that he’s with a group of people and he turns around and he goes, ‘Oh, sweetie. I’m at J. Crew,'” the former soap star recalled of the seriously awkward moment.

The mom-of-three added why Cohen was giving her a call that he was actually trying to pick out a birthday present for her son and wanted her opinion on it.

“They wanted my opinion. They were with all the salespeople. And I was naked on FaceTime,” she said.

Fortunately, Ripa seemed to find the moment pretty hilarious as she recalled the awkward NSFW moment on the morning show and there’s no doubting that she’s put a lot of hard work into her body over the years.

Back in 2015, Kelly opened up to People in an interview about her diet and fitness routine as she talked about how she keeps her body looking so good.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for SiriusXM

“It’s part of my routine. It’s part of my ritual,” she said of working out. “It doesn’t just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better.”

Ripa confirmed that her exercise routine includes heading to a dance-cardio class four days a week, as well as running once a week and giving SoulCycle a go twice a week.

As for what she puts into her body to keep herself healthy, she shared that she follows an alkaline diet but doesn’t do it too strictly and still allows herself a few indulgences.

“The alkaline diet is primarily a vegan diet, but I like cream in my coffee. I like to have a glass of wine,” Kelly said.

But it’s not just Ripa who’s been getting candid during story time as of late.

Her husband Mark Consuelos also recently told a personal story to fans as he recalled how he and his wife – whom he’ll celebrate his 23rd wedding anniversary with later this year – were actually broken up the day before they decided to elope to Las Vegas.

The Inquisitr shared last week how he and Kelly were in a fight until he followed her to Central Park in New York to try and reconcile, only for the couple to tie the knot in Sin City the very next day.