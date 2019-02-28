Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Look Completely Unrecognizable In Makeup-Free Selfie

The Kardashian sisters are looking seriously different in a new selfie.

Kim Kardashian and big sister Kourtney Kardashian looked completely unrecognizable in a new selfie shared to Instagram by the latter this week. As reported by Hollywood Life, the mom of three shared a hilarious photo of herself and Kim posing together to her account on February 27 which showed the glamorous sisters with their faces looking frozen and stretched as they both tried out a unique face mask.

The snap had the two posing in the mirror together as they ditched the makeup while the oldest Kardashian sister captured the moment on her phone. Kourtney appeared unable to move a muscle to smile as she rocked the nude-colored mask, while Kim’s face looked to be shinier and more stretched out as she slightly grimaced while unable to move her mouth.

In the caption, Kourtney told her more than 74 million followers that Kim had convinced her to give the mask a go while joking that it made her feel “stunning.”

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans who joked about just how different the mask made the Kardashian sisters look during their pamper session as they both rocked their robes while enjoying some downtime.

“U both look so uncomfortable.., but really really pretty [without all that] layered heavy duty make up,” one fan commented on the snap.

“Lemme get this Straight; this is really Kim and Kourtney?” a second asked. “They look so regular…wow.”

Another thanked the Kardashian ladies for sharing the very candid photo showing them looking a whole lot less glamorous.

“My favorite picture of you two EVER. Thanks for keeping it real,” they said, while another agreed, adding in the comments section, “It’s great seeing celebrities without make up! Less pressure to look flawless! Thanks for the post!”

According to Hollywood Life, the face mask is said to have “renewing and rejuvenating effects” on the skin and is supposed to make you appear “reborn with each use.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The fun selfie from the KUWTK duo – who both have three children while Kim is expecting a fourth via a surrogate – comes amid a whole lot of drama for the Kardashian clan right now.

The twosome’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian has been hitting the headlines over the past few days after Hollywood Unlocked claimed that her now former boyfriend Tristan Thompson had allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s close friend Jordyn Woods.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the drama most recently boiled over once again when Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq slammed Jordyn on social media, calling her a “coward” and suggesting that she was looking for “pity” after it was revealed that she’ll be doing a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

Kourtney and Kim have also had their own fair share of drama recently.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will likely remember, Kanye West’s wife referred to her sister as being “the least interesting to look at” in a scene from the hugely popular E! reality show.

Per Refinery29, she then shared what she meant with the insult, telling Kardashian, “What I meant is you’re the most boring.”

However, the two later buried the hatchet as Kim shared a snap of the stunning 39-year-old reality star online and wrote, “I lied. She really is the most interesting to look at.”