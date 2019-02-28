Louis Tomlinson’s New Single ‘Two Of Us’ Is Dedicated To His Late Mother

Yesterday, One Direction member Louis Tomlinson revealed via his social media pages that he has a new single titled “Two Of Us.” The song, which is his first single release since 2017’s “Miss You,” is scheduled to drop on March 7.

Louis debut solo single was in 2016 – “Just Hold On,” which he recorded with Steve Aoki. The single peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and became a global hit. It has since been certified gold in the U.S and the U.K. His follow up release was “Back To You,” with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals; this was the single that became his second top 10 single in the U.K. and his first top 40 in the U.S.

According to the Metro, the song is dedicated to his beloved mother, who lost her battle with leukemia in December 2016.

“You’ll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you, I wish it was me instead,” are the opening lyrics to his next single.

“I don’t mean to be too soppy about it but, if ‘Two Of Us’ can help just one other person who’s going through the tough time that I went through, then that would make me really happy,” Tomlinson commented.

Out of all the One Direction members, Louis and Liam Payne are the only two not to release an album yet. Zayn Malik was the first and has now released two studio albums, while Niall Horan and Harry Styles both have released one each so far. Zayn’s debut Mind Of Mine contained the global hit “Pillowtalk.” The single debuted at the top of the charts in the U.K. and the U.S., making Malik the first British artist to debut at No. 1 in the U.S. with their first release. Since then, he has collaborated with a lot of huge names, including Taylor Swift, Timbaland, Nicki Minaj, Sia, and Kehlani, to name a few.

Tomlinson’s Twitter following boasts a huge 33.2 million followers. His tweets get thousands of retweets, likes, and replies, proving that his loyal following hasn’t left him since his One Direction days. On Instagram, he has 13.7 million followers and his posts are liked in their millions. The announcement got over 112,000 likes on Twitter and got more than 808,000 likes in less than 24 hours on Instagram.

With the announcement came a new magazine cover. House Of Solo revealed via Twitter that he was their latest cover star for their Spring fashion issue. The magazine’s ninth issue sees Louis wearing a smart black polo neck shirt with his signature quiffed hair.

Since One Direction went their separate ways, Tomlinson became a judge on The X Factor in the U.K. and was nominated for a National Television Award for TV Judge.