Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Booty In A Tiny Red Bikini

Candice is revealing some serious skin for a new bikini shoot.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is leaving little to the imagination as she gave fans a good luck at the front and the back of a skimpy red bikini from her swimsuit collection Tropic of C. In new photos posted to Instagram on February 27, the mom of two revealed off a whole lot of skin as she struck poses in a fire engine red two-piece bikini.

The first new snap showed Candice posing with both hands on her legs as she lifted her head up toward the sun. Her insanely toned abs were also on full display as she flaunted her bikini body for the world. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings in both ears and her hair in a tight bun on her head.

In the caption of the social media upload, Tropic of C revealed that Swanepoel was modeling the C bralette for the photo shoot which she mixed and matched with the curve bottom from the new C collection.

The second new Instagram photo had the stunning Victoria’s Secret Angel posing with her back to the camera as she gave followers a good look at the back of her two-piece.

The star displayed serious skin as she showed off her booty while rocking the red bikini featuring thin spaghetti straps across the shoulders.

The new booty-baring snap comes after Candice was last spotted on social media rocking a strapless bikini look from her line.

As The Inquisitr reported this week, another recent look at the collection uploaded to Instagram by Tropic of C showed her posing in a strapless black top and a pair of white bottoms for a monochrome mix and match look.

Before that, The Inquisitr revealed that it was all about polka-dot swimwear for Swanepoel in another outtake from a beach photo shoot.

JP Yim / Getty Images

Candice, who recently became a mom of two after giving birth to her second son Ariel last year, has been very open about all the hard work that’s gone into designing pieces for her swimwear collection as she made the move from in front of the camera to behind the scenes.

“I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there,” the star told Fashionista back in November of the business venture.

“It’s all stuff that I want to wear,” Swanepoel then continued of the pieces, which include one-piece swimsuits and bikinis. “I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body.”

The model also revealed how the different designs can work with a number of different body types.

“I know there’s different bodies out there, but if the fabric is quality enough and has a good stretch, it can mold to many different shapes,” Candice shared.