Gigi Hadid Basks In The Paris Sun Amid Hectic Fashion Week

If anyone deserves a break right now, that’s Gigi Hadid.

The model has been traveling all around the world the past few weeks ever since Fashion Month kicked off in New York City, so it’s no wonder that she’s looked forward to a much-deserved relax time. Amid all the runways she’s walking in Paris and all the Fashion Week events taking place, Gigi managed to take a little while for herself to bask in the sun in the French capital and take a deep breath. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of her sitting by the windowsill of what is presumably her hotel room in Paris while taking in the morning sun.

Sporting a much more casual look than the ones she has been posting on social media the past few weeks, the 23-year-old opted for a cozy mustard-yellow sweater and combat-style jeans. Her super long locks were styled into a simple braid that cascaded all the way down her back, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup which made her face glow even more under the Parisian sun. Gigi was captured embracing her knees and gazing distractedly out the window in the candid picture, with the typical French houses seen in the background. According to her photo tags, makeup artist Patrick Ta was behind her natural look, while hairstyle Jennifer Yepez was responsible for giving her braids for days.

Gigi made headlines on Wednesday when she took to the catwalk at the Lanvin Fall/Winter 2019 show, which took place at Musée Cluny, wearing a very revealing outfit. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she donned a sheer pink top that featured intricate designs with nothing underneath, which she paired with a long baby pink overcoat and a beige knee-length skirt. Under that, she wore a longer, patterned skirt in a lavender color palette, which created interesting layers to the outfit. The look was completed with white high-heel boots and a pair of brown sunglasses.

“We can’t be one of those houses where there’s something for everyone. We take compelling archetypes and make them our own. I have a way of thinking that’s intrinsic to my age,” said Bruno Sialelli, who was under further pressure as he just became the fourth fashion designer to take the helm at the 130-year-old French brand in the past four years.

“I believe it’s possible to find modernity and come up with new ways of doing things that recreate desire,” he added.