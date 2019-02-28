Lady Gaga Says ‘People Saw Love’ Between Her & Bradley Cooper During Oscars Performance

Lady Gaga is addressing that very steamy Oscars performance with Bradley Cooper.

Lady Gaga is opening up about that much talked about performance of “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper at the 2019 Oscars. Per People, the A Star Is Born actress spoke about taking to the stage with her co-star during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 27 where she addressed the rampant speculation that she and Bradley could potentially be harboring romantic feelings for one another.

On the late night show, Jimmy pointed out that she and Bradley appeared to be getting very close as they exchanged some flirty looks on stage at the Academy Awards on February 24, though Gaga was quick to shut down talk that they could potentially be more than just good friends.

Instead, the “Born This Way” singer claimed that their intense chemistry was actually all for show.

“Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” Lady Gaga said.

“[‘Shallow’] is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time,” she then continued while speaking about the Oscars performance of the song, which also won the award for Best Original Song during the ceremony.

“When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel,” she then added, comparing her relationship with Cooper to that she has with Tony Bennett – who she released the album Cheek to Cheek with back in 2014.

“I’m an artist and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job,” Gaga continued, before adding, “fooled ya!”

During the performance, which has been viewed more than 15 million times on the singer’s YouTube page on February 25, the A Star Is Born co-stars kept steady eye contact as they sang together by the piano.

After starting the performance standing, Bradley then made his way over to Gaga where they got very close on the piano stool. The duo looked each other dead in the eye while Cooper put his arms around the star’s waist.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the performance was so steamy that dating rumors were quickly ignited between the duo.

Adding even more fuel to the fire, just days earlier, People confirmed that Gaga had called of her engagement to Christian Carino, though Cooper is still happily love-up with girlfriend Irina Shayk who is also the mother of his 1-year-old daughter.

The latest speculation surrounding Gaga’s love life also comes amid some drama with her ex.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr shared, her former fiance Taylor Kinney threw serious shade at her on Instagram this week after liking a comment from a fan on his page which said they were “stoked” that he “got away” from Lady Gaga after they ended their engagement back in 2016 after five years together.

However, Kinney has since apologized for his social media activity while referring to the star by her birth name of Stefani Germanotta.

“Sorry for the ‘like.’ It was an accident,” he said, per People. “I’m only proud and happy for Stef.”