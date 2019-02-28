Penny Marshall To Spend Eternity Next To Her Brother, Garry Marshall, Per ‘The Blast’

Hollywood actress, director, and producer Penny Marshall passed away two months ago and, even though she was cremated the day after Christmas, fans are now finding out what will happen to her remains.

The Laverne & Shirley star died on December 17, 2018, at the age of 75. According to the death certificate, Penny passed away from heart failure, heart disease, and complications from diabetes. Per her own wishes, she was cremated, and her remains were given to her older sister, former television producer Ronny Hallin.

The Blast recently viewed Penny’s will, which was signed on September 18, 2013, and is reporting that it states that she wanted to be “interred in a plot owned by [her] brother, Garry Marshall” at Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Hollywood, California.

Like his sister, Garry was also a powerhouse in Hollywood, writing, directing, producing, and acting in television programs and major motion pictures. He was most known for creating iconic TV series such as Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, and Mork & Mindy, and directing films such as Beaches, Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, and The Princess Diaries. He died on July 19, 2016, at the age of 81 from complications of pneumonia after suffering a stroke.

Matthew Simmons / Getty Images

The siblings were very close, and several months after Garry’s death, Penny told Entertainment Tonight about how much she appreciated him.

“My brother gave me a life,” she said in reference to Garry helping her kickstart her career.

“It’s not many people who have a brother who give them a life. He gave me a life, and I appreciate it, and I tried to not let him down.”

The Blast also reported that Penny’s will listed her only child, daughter Tracy Reiner, and her three grandchildren — Spencer Ray Harvey, Isabella Conlan, and Vivella Conlan — as her only beneficiaries. The specific amount of money that each person will get has been kept private, but the website said that it was made “clear that all the royalties, properties, movie residuals, and bank accounts will be distributed” among her four cherished family members.

R.I.P. to my good friend Penny Marshall. An Icon to the world but a good friend to me. #Icon #Legend #Friendship pic.twitter.com/1vRW6mbCcx — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) December 18, 2018

Prior to her death, Penny — who directed blockbuster films such as Big, A League of Their Own, and The Preacher’s Wife — was in the middle of working on a documentary about Dennis Rodman, the former basketball player and friend to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. According to an article previously published by The Inquisitr, the two were close pals who bonded over their shared love of the NBA. They even spent Thanksgivings together.