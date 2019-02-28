Watch Valencia CF Vs Real Betis Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Spanish Cup Semifinal Online

Valencia CF and Real Betis enter the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal tied at 2-2, with the winner going on to face Barcelona in the final.

Two teams that may be looking at their only shot at glory this season, Valencia CF and Real Betis, will play one match for the right to go to the Spanish Copa del Rey final, where Betis would be competing for only its third-ever Copa del Rey title, and Valencia would be going for Cup number eight — though its first since 2008. Real Betis last won the coveted Copa del Rey in 2005. But Thursday’s game may the high point of the season for whichever side emerges the victor, because as CBS Sports reported, La Liga leaders and defending Copa holders Barcelona FC easily defeated arch rivals Real Madrid 3-0 on Wednesday to win their spot in the final, and the right to take on and likely defeat the winner of the match that will live stream from Valencia.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Thursday, February 28. The match will take place at the 49,500-seat Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 4 a.m. China Standard Time on Friday, March 1.

In the first leg match earlier this month, Los Che battled back after falling behind to Betis 2-0, with a stellar second-half performance off the bench by French striker Kevin Gameiro, who earned an assist and a goal to level the match and the two-legged tie — but in the process giving Valencia two precious away goals, as Sports Keeda reported.

That means, in the event of a draw after 90 minutes on Thursday, Valencia would advance to face Barcelona, which will take place on May 25 at Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville.

Loren Morón leads Real Betis with six total goals. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

