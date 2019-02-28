‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Someone Proposes As Another Couple Heats Up

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, February 27, 2019, reveal that there will be some major storylines coming for some of Salem’s couples.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) gets down on one knee and pops the question to Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) yet again.

Spoilers reveal that Sarah will have a surprising reaction to Rex’s proposal, and fans will have to tune in to find out how she takes it. It could go either way, as Sarah and Rex’s romance has been riddled with drama, scandal, and heartbreak.

As many fans will remember, Rex admitted that he cheated on Sarah during their engagement party after it was revealed that he had fathered a baby with his former girlfriend, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), following a one-night stand.

Sarah immediately kicked Rex to the curb, but when he returned to Salem weeks later, she gave him a second chance. However, during the time that Rex was gone, Sarah had started to spend a lot of time with Rex’s brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Sarah and Eric both developed feelings for one another, and this week Rex will put Eric in an awkward position, possibly by asking him to be his best man during his wedding to Sarah, which would be hard for Eric, who is obviously falling hard for his brother’s girlfriend.

Of course, Days of Our Lives fans know that this isn’t a new situation for Eric, who has torn apart his relationship with step-brother Brady Black when he began to fall for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) while she and Brady were together.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will interrupt a tense moment between Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). The two will seemingly still be going at it over the future of Gabi’s company, Gabi Chic, and Chloe will step in to hear some of their dialogue.

As viewers have been seeing, Chloe and Stefan’s relationship has been progressing, especially since they are not living together. It seems that things could go to the next level between them, and she may even offer him some advice on how to handle the situation with Gabi.

Meanwhile, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will stun Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) by dropping a bombshell on her. Perhaps he’ll tell her that Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) is the long lost son of her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.